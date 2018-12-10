Toys are great and all, but if the kid in your life has more than enough stuff, you might be looking for gift ideas outside the unboxing craze.

Might we suggest some classic Canadiana to put under the tree this year? From sweaters to sleds, even the littlest person on your gift list will love rocking some Canadian gear this Christmas. We rounded up some of the best options for kids, including notable Canadian books and day of the week socks you'll wish came in adult sizes.

Here are 15 non-toy gifts for kids that are quintessentially Canada.

1. Little Hunter accessories

Simons

Perfect for your budding chef, this chalet-inspired set from Canadian retailer Simons has been adapted for little ones.

Where to get it: Simons, $6 (bib), $14 (apron), $14 (mittens)

2. Hockey kanga hoody

Roots

Made with ultra-soft fleece and covered in a fun hockey pattern, the classic Roots sweatshirt gets a makeover any young hockey fan will love.

Where to get it: Roots, $52

3. Winnie's Great War by Lindsay Mattick, Josh Greenhut

HarperCollins Canada

This book by Canadian author Lindsay Mattick is a heartwarming imagining of the real journey undertaken by the bear who inspired Winnie the Pooh. It was shortlisted for the 2018 Governor General's Literary Awards for young people's literature.

Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo, $17.99

4. Wee Play early skater learning aid

Canadian Tire

Help your wee one learn to skate with this skating aid that improves balance and control while fostering proper skating posture.

Where to get it: Canadian Tire, $39.99

5. Arborist kids action mountie onesie

Drake General Store

This quintessential Canadian onesie will help kids stand on guard for thee, and it's designed locally.

Get it at: Drake General Store, $39.95

6. The Log Driver's Waltz by Wade Hemsworth

Chapters/Indigo

The Canadian classic is beautifully re-imagined in this picture book by acclaimed illustrator Jennifer Phelan.

Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo, $21.99

7. Toddler days of the week socks

Roots

From Sund-eh to Saturd-eh, these sweet day of the week socks for toddlers are classic Canadiana (and have those sticky pads on the bottom so they won't slip while enjoying some horsepl-eh).

Where to get it: Roots, $38

WATCH: My kids get too many presents. Story continues below video.

8. Grizzly wood toboggan with plaid pad

Canadian Tire

Handcrafted from Ontario ash hardwood, this toboggan has a vintage feel both kids and adults will love.

Where to get it: Canadian Tire, $139.99

9. Kids multi-stripe vest

The Bay

Get the iconic Hudson's Bay Company stripes on a trendy kids' puffer vest. It's also machine washable ... because kids.

Where to get it: The Bay, $89

10. The Baby Beluga Game

Cooperative Games

This fun board game, based on beloved Canadian children's entertainer Raffi Cavoukian's song "Baby Beluga," features paintings by Ashley Wolf.

Where to get it: Cooperative Games, $34.95

11. Ideal Sno-Scapes woodland creatures

Well.ca

The snow is their canvas with this outdoor art kit that's made in Canada.

Where to get it: Well.ca, $24.98

12. Meet Viola Desmond by Elizabeth MacLeod

Chapters/Indigo

This new picture book biography tells the story of civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond, who is also the first Canadian woman to grace a Canadian banknote.

Where to get it: Amazon, $13.17

13. 3D snowball fight coin

Royal Canadian Mint

Tilt this commemorative coin and it looks like snowballs are coming right at you! It makes a great stocking stuffer.

Where to get it: Royal Canadian Mint, $29.95

14. Louis Garneau Junior Neokid III Snowshoes

Sport Chek

Explore the winter landscape as a family with these kids' snowshoes, perfect for walking on trails or just through the neighbourhood.

Where to get it: Sport Chek, $79.99

15. Fair Isle deer sweater dress

Hatley

This festive sweater dress will keep your kid warm and fashionable all winter.

Where to get it: Hatley, $60