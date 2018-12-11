Has your kid been good this year?

Does it matter? Santa is probably going to leave them some treats either way! If you're wondering where Santa and his elves might get their stocking inspiration, and maybe you want to borrow some of the big man in red's ideas for yourself, look no further. We rounded up some of the coolest stocking stuffers for kids that we could find.

Here are 20 items any kid would be happy to find in their stocking this year.

5-Minute Stories For Fearless Girls by Sarah Howden

Indigo

Where to get it: Indigo, $17.99

Shark slippers

Old Navy

Where to get it: Old Navy, $25.94

Untamed T-Rex by Fingerlings

Walmart

Where to get it: Walmart, $19.88

Kids hockey toque

Roots

Where to get it: Roots, $22

WATCH: The best stocking stuffers for kids. Story continues below video.

Harry Potter chocolate frog

Scholar's Choice

Where to get it: Scholar's Choice, $5.50

Holiday train in a tin

Mastermind Toys

Where to get it: Mastermind Toys, $12.99

Little Legends Alphabet Book

Uncommon Goods

Where to get it: Uncommon Goods, $40.13

L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls Holiday Series Surprise

Amazon

Where to get it: Amazon, $10.75

Deadpool bobble-head

Walmart

Where to get it: Walmart, $12.94

Heart to heart stacking crayons

Indigo

Where to get it: Indigo, $3.95

Kombi Zephirin The Raccoon winter mitt

Carter's

Where to get it: Carter's, $32

Toddler days of the week socks

Roots

Where to get it: Roots, $38

Fashion Angels magic sequin reveal pouch

Mastermind Toys

Where to get it: Mastermind Toys, $11.99

The Don't Laugh Challenge: Stocking Stuffer Edition

Amazon

Where to get it: Amazon, $9.31

Holiday chocolate lolly

Purdy's Chocolatier

Where to get it: Purdy's Chocolatier, $2.50

Treasure X

Scholar's Choice

Where to get it: Scholar's Choice, $14.99

Gummy bear lights

Uncommon Goods

Where to get it: Uncommon Goods, $37.50

Kombi Olivia The Owl winter mitt

Carter's

Where to get it: Carter's, $32

Graphic cozy socks

Old Navy

Where to get it: Old Navy, $5.94

Skip Hop Zoo winter straw bottle bear

Well.ca

Where to get it: Well.ca, $9.98