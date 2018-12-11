Has your kid been good this year?
Does it matter? Santa is probably going to leave them some treats either way! If you're wondering where Santa and his elves might get their stocking inspiration, and maybe you want to borrow some of the big man in red's ideas for yourself, look no further. We rounded up some of the coolest stocking stuffers for kids that we could find.
Here are 20 items any kid would be happy to find in their stocking this year.
5-Minute Stories For Fearless Girls by Sarah Howden
Where to get it: Indigo, $17.99
Shark slippers
Where to get it: Old Navy, $25.94
Untamed T-Rex by Fingerlings
Where to get it: Walmart, $19.88
Kids hockey toque
Where to get it: Roots, $22
Harry Potter chocolate frog
Where to get it: Scholar's Choice, $5.50
Holiday train in a tin
Where to get it: Mastermind Toys, $12.99
Little Legends Alphabet Book
Where to get it: Uncommon Goods, $40.13
L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls Holiday Series Surprise
Where to get it: Amazon, $10.75
Deadpool bobble-head
Where to get it: Walmart, $12.94
Heart to heart stacking crayons
Where to get it: Indigo, $3.95
Kombi Zephirin The Raccoon winter mitt
Where to get it: Carter's, $32
Toddler days of the week socks
Where to get it: Roots, $38
Fashion Angels magic sequin reveal pouch
Where to get it: Mastermind Toys, $11.99
The Don't Laugh Challenge: Stocking Stuffer Edition
Where to get it: Amazon, $9.31
Holiday chocolate lolly
Where to get it: Purdy's Chocolatier, $2.50
Treasure X
Where to get it: Scholar's Choice, $14.99
Gummy bear lights
Where to get it: Uncommon Goods, $37.50
Kombi Olivia The Owl winter mitt
Where to get it: Carter's, $32
Graphic cozy socks
Where to get it: Old Navy, $5.94
Skip Hop Zoo winter straw bottle bear
Where to get it: Well.ca, $9.98
