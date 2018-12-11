We're two weeks away from Christmas, and if we're all being totally honest, a lot of us have yet to finish our holiday shopping. (Or, in some cases, really even start. Cough.)
It can be overwhelming to figure out what to get the woman in your life, especially if she's picky, particular, or likes the finer things in life.
That's why we're here to help you out. Here are 22 cool gifts for her that we guarantee she'll really love.
1. Google Home
Price: $180
Where to buy it: Indigo
2. Set of five Isabel Marant rings
Price: $120
Where to buy it: Net-A-Porter
3. Desktop jellyfish aquarium
(Jellyfish are sold separately. You can buy them here.)
Price: $520
Where to buy it: Cubic Aquarium
4. Colour-changing puzzle
Price: $132
Where to buy it: MoMA Design Store
5. Nintendo Switch
Price: $470
Where to buy it: Nintendo
6. Warby Parker "Flynn" sunglasses
Price: Starting at $150
Where to buy it: Warby Parker
7. Instax Camera
Price: $89.99
Where to buy it: Indigo
8. Birthstone stacking ring
Price: $225
Where to buy it: Nordstrom
9. Heat-resistant hair tool case
Price: $40
Where to buy it: Uncommon Goods
10. Fitbit Alta with leather band
Price: $99.99 for tracker,$79.95 for band
Where to buy it: Fitbit
11. Classic leather tote bag
Price: $420
Where to buy it: m0851
12. Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt cologne
Price: $184
Where to buy it: Jo Malone
13. Jenny Bird ear cuff
Price: $85
Where to buy it: Jenny Bird
14. Kombucha brew jar
Price: $59
Where to buy it: Well.ca
15. HP Sprocket bluetooth photo printer
Price: $99.99
Where to buy it: Staples
16. Saje Gold Marble Ultrasonic Diffuser
Price: $90
Where to buy it: Saje
17. Toshiba Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Price: $200
Where to buy it: Best Buy
18. Set of cocktail glasses
Price: $13 each
Where to buy it: Crate+Barrel
19. Customizable wedding poster
Price: $400 - $665
Where to buy it: Uncommon Goods
20. Zodiac necklace
Price: $101
Where to buy it: Mejuri
21. Minimalist growhouse set
Price: $201
Where to buy it: Anthropologie
22. Corkcicle insulated stemless champagne flutes
Price: $30
Where to buy it: AGO gift shop
