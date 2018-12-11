We're two weeks away from Christmas, and if we're all being totally honest, a lot of us have yet to finish our holiday shopping. (Or, in some cases, really even start. Cough.)

It can be overwhelming to figure out what to get the woman in your life, especially if she's picky, particular, or likes the finer things in life.

That's why we're here to help you out. Here are 22 cool gifts for her that we guarantee she'll really love.

1. Google Home

Indigo

Price: $180

Where to buy it: Indigo

2. Set of five Isabel Marant rings

Net-A-Porter

Price: $120

Where to buy it: Net-A-Porter

3. Desktop jellyfish aquarium

Cubic

(Jellyfish are sold separately. You can buy them here.)

Price: $520

Where to buy it: Cubic Aquarium

4. Colour-changing puzzle

MoMA Design Store

Price: $132

Where to buy it: MoMA Design Store

5. Nintendo Switch

Nintendo

Price: $470

Where to buy it: Nintendo

6. Warby Parker "Flynn" sunglasses

Warby Parker

Price: Starting at $150

Where to buy it: Warby Parker

7. Instax Camera

Instax

Price: $89.99

Where to buy it: Indigo

8. Birthstone stacking ring

Nordstrom

Price: $225

Where to buy it: Nordstrom

9. Heat-resistant hair tool case

Uncommon Goods

Price: $40

Where to buy it: Uncommon Goods

10. Fitbit Alta with leather band

Fitbit

Price: $99.99 for tracker,$79.95 for band

Where to buy it: Fitbit

11. Classic leather tote bag

m0851

Price: $420

Where to buy it: m0851

12. Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt cologne

Jo Malone

Price: $184

Where to buy it: Jo Malone

13. Jenny Bird ear cuff

Jenny Bird Jewelry

Price: $85

Where to buy it: Jenny Bird

14. Kombucha brew jar

well.ca

Price: $59

Where to buy it: Well.ca

15. HP Sprocket bluetooth photo printer

Staples

Price: $99.99

Where to buy it: Staples

16. Saje Gold Marble Ultrasonic Diffuser

Saje

Price: $90

Where to buy it: Saje

17. Toshiba Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Best Buy

Price: $200

Where to buy it: Best Buy

18. Set of cocktail glasses

Crate+Barrel

Price: $13 each

Where to buy it: Crate+Barrel

19. Customizable wedding poster

Uncommon Goods

Price: $400 - $665

Where to buy it: Uncommon Goods

20. Zodiac necklace

Mejuri

Price: $101

Where to buy it: Mejuri

21. Minimalist growhouse set

Anthropologie

Price: $201

Where to buy it: Anthropologie

22. Corkcicle insulated stemless champagne flutes

AGO

Price: $30

Where to buy it: AGO gift shop