VANCOUVER — A top executive at Chinese tech giant Huawei who was arrested in Vancouver has been granted bail.

Meng Wanzhou is wanted by the United States on allegations that the company skirted trade sanctions against Iran.

Justice William Ehrcke of the Supreme Court of British Columbia says he is satisfied Meng, a well-educated businesswomen with letters of reference, does not pose a flight risk.

Meng was arrested on a warrant that alleges she committed fraud because Huawei used unofficial subsidiary Skycom to do business with Iranian telecommunications companies between 2009 and 2014 in violation of international sanctions.

The 46-year-old chief financial officer of Huawei has denied the allegations through her lawyer in court, promising to fight them if she is extradited to face charges in the United States.

Meng's lawyer, David Martin, found a number of friends and associates to vouch for his client's character and to offer financial guarantees that she will not flee.

Additional sureties were needed after Ehrcke questioned whether her husband, Liu Xiaozong, could sign a guarantee.

Court heard Liu is living in Vancouver on a six-month visitors visa and Ehrcke argued the form to provide a financial guarantee must be provided by a resident of B.C.

Also on HuffPost: