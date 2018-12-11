The French prosecutor’s office has opened a terror investigation into a shooting in the city of Strasbourg that has left at least four people dead and injured as many as 11 others.
The shooting occurred near the city’s world-famous Christmas markets on Tuesday evening local time.
France’s interior minister, Christophe Castaner, told reporters that several of the wounded were in critical condition, according to The Associated Press.
The suspect has been identified as a 29-year-old man who has a criminal record and was previously flagged as a suspected extremist, according to the AP. AFP News Agency reported that police officers exchanged fire with the gunman as he fled the scene.
Authorities had tried to arrest the gunman for his suspected role in a robbery prior to the attack, Reuters reported, citing two police sources.
The European Parliament in Strasbourg was placed on lockdown following the shooting.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.