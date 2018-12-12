Aiden Anderson rounded out his statement to the media with a proverbial mic drop.

The 15-year-old was speaking in the foyer of the House of Commons in Ottawa Wednesday, the same place where politicians of all stripes and positions have spoken to the country through its journalists.

Today, and just for today, Anderson was the prime minister.

"I'd like everyone here to please remember my name," Anderson said. "That way when I run for prime minister later on in life you can all vote for me. Thank you."

Anderson then walked away from the podium before returning — definitely not prompted by someone else — to take questions from the media. Oldest trick in the book. Always keep 'em waiting. What a pro.

"Any questions?" he asked.

Prime Minister Aiden taking questions from the press gallery in the Foyer before Centreblock closes for 10-15 years has got to be my favourite moment this week @MakeAWishCA#PMAidenWish#cdnpolipic.twitter.com/EdVeL5j4Ao — Mélanie Richer (@MelanieLRicher) December 12, 2018

Anderson was in Parliament as part of a campaign from the Make-A-Wish Canada foundation. The teenager was born with a heart condition called Ebstein's anomaly.

"I've had four open heart surgeries in my life and many ambulance rides and hospital visits," he said, adding that everything from changing weather to activities like running were simple things that were "stacked" against him.

He said he wanted to become prime minister for a day so he could ask Justin Trudeau about what Canada can do for countries battling the spectre of terrorism and conflict.

"They are like us and they are good people and they deserve to live a long and happy life," he said.

Anderson said his interest in politics was ignited way back in Grade 7, during the "Trump elections." He wanted to know what everyone was talking about after the U.S. president's win, so he started studying up.

Canadian Press Aiden Anderson, who became prime minister for a day with the help of the Make-A-Wish foundation, addresses the media in the foyer of the House of Commons on Dec. 12, 2018 in Ottawa.

"Everybody was speaking in sort of like this, almost like pig Latin that I wasn't understanding," he said.

"When I found out how similar Canadian politics are to [the U.S.], I got into it. I realized that just like our country there are many other countries out there that also need our help and also need the support of many people in NATO and any other alliance. That's when I started thinking of developing countries that could use our help."

Aiden has arrived at #ParliamentHill for a VIP tour. He stopped by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's seat and is feeling very much like a PM today. #PMAidenWishpic.twitter.com/K4MFQakleP — Make-A-Wish EO (@MakeAWishEO) December 12, 2018

His Monday in Ottawa started with being greeted by the RCMP and the prime minister's security detail. He was then whisked away to the prestigious Fairmont Château Laurier hotel.

Anderson toured Parliament, sat in the Speaker's chair, and visited Rideau Hall, where the Governor General lives.

"I even got to go to the kitchen which, apparently, not many people get to go there," he said. "They even made cookies for me. They were amazing."

Kate Young, the Liberal MP for Anderson's riding, rose in the House of Commons shortly after his press conference to pay tribute to him for his strength.

Watch her statement below:

Anderson's visit coincided with a special week on the Hill. Parliament is preparing for the closure of its main building, Centre Block, for renovations that are expected to last for at least a decade.

Anderson thanked Make-A-Wish Canada and the prime minister for the special day.

"I kept thinking ... I don't care how long this takes, this is going to be worth it, this is going to be worth everything that I've had to go through in my life," he said about applying for the wish.

"So far it has been."

With a file from The Canadian Press