OTTAWA — Liberal MP Rodger Cuzner delivered his annual holiday roast in the House of Commons Wednesday, delivering a sweep of poetic partisan pot shots at colleagues across the aisle.

The Nova Scotia MP shared his latest rendition of "'Twas The Night Before Christmas," threaded with reminders of the past year's headaches for opposition parties, hitting on the Tories' ties with Ontario's PC government to the NDP leader's byelection prospects.

But all the excitement for the annual tradition may have caused Cuzner to make a minor slip when he meant to mock Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer's relationship with Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

Instead of saying "Doug Ford," the Liberal MP said "Rob Ford," the premier's late brother who had garnered significant publicity while he was in public office.

Watch Cuzner entertain MPs with his 2018 edition of his Christmas poem:

Read Cuzner's full poem below: