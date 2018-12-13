Editors at Travel + Leisure magazine have released their picks for the top destinations to visit in 2019, a list that includes destinations such as India's Andaman Islands, Hungary's under-the-radar wine region Etyek, and emerging capitals of culture such as Nairobi and Panama City.
The U.S. travel magazine is the latest to throw in their two cents on the top places to visit in 2019, after media outlets such as Lonely Planet, National Geographic Travel and Fodor's among others.
WATCH: How to travel in Banff on a budget. Story continues below.
For their list of 50 best places to travel in 2019, Travel + Leisure editors studied press releases, tourism statistics and openings for marquee hotels, restaurants and museums, along with new flight routes. They also considered anecdotal trends from Instagram, friends and family and consulted their network of travel experts around the globe.
Some places on the list will be familiar and no-brainer favourites — Toronto, New York City, Los Cabos, Mexico, Berlin, Seychelles and Santiago, Chile. Other places may be lesser known in some parts of the world and pique curiosity.
The Andaman Islands, for instance, is a chain of more than 300 islands strung between India and Thailand, and feature unspoiled beaches, coconut trees and tropical mangroves.
Nairobi, Kenya is cited as an emerging design capital, while Panama City has become an exciting food city.
And the emirate of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates is a rich spot for art and history, while Hungary's Etyek is a fertile wine region.
Here are the best places to visit in 2019, according to Travel + Leisure:
North America
Adirondacks, N.Y.
Houston, Texas
New York City, N.Y.
Florida Keys, Fla.
Montecito, Calif.
Jackson, Wyo.
Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz.
Georgia
Los Cabos, Mexico
San Cristobal de las Casas, Mexico
Toronto, Ont.
Alberta
Puerto Rico
The Grenadines
South America
Guanacaste Province, Costa Rica
Elqui Valley, Chile
Panama City, Panama
Guatemala
Santiago, Chile
Africa
Rwanda
Tunisia
Namibia
Egypt
Nairobi, Kenya
Seychelles
Asia/Middle East
Israel
Oman
Sharjah, UAE
Singapore
Cambodia
Andaman Islands
Hoi An, Vietnam
Uttarakhand, India
Langkawi, Malaysia
Europe
Berlin, Germany
Helsinki, Finland
Etyek, Hungary
Ischia, Italy
Cambridge, England
Matera, Italy
Scotland
Prague, Czech Republic
Alsace, France
Tisvildeleje and the Danish Riviera
Armenia
Madeira, Portugal
Turquoise Coast, Turkey
Oceania
South Island, New Zealand
Brisbane, Australia
Northern Territory, Australia