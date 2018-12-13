Editors at Travel + Leisure magazine have released their picks for the top destinations to visit in 2019, a list that includes destinations such as India's Andaman Islands, Hungary's under-the-radar wine region Etyek, and emerging capitals of culture such as Nairobi and Panama City.

The U.S. travel magazine is the latest to throw in their two cents on the top places to visit in 2019, after media outlets such as Lonely Planet, National Geographic Travel and Fodor's among others.

For their list of 50 best places to travel in 2019, Travel + Leisure editors studied press releases, tourism statistics and openings for marquee hotels, restaurants and museums, along with new flight routes. They also considered anecdotal trends from Instagram, friends and family and consulted their network of travel experts around the globe.

Some places on the list will be familiar and no-brainer favourites — Toronto, New York City, Los Cabos, Mexico, Berlin, Seychelles and Santiago, Chile. Other places may be lesser known in some parts of the world and pique curiosity.

Dushyant Thakur Photography via Getty Images Aerial view of a beach in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, India.

The Andaman Islands, for instance, is a chain of more than 300 islands strung between India and Thailand, and feature unspoiled beaches, coconut trees and tropical mangroves.

Nairobi, Kenya is cited as an emerging design capital, while Panama City has become an exciting food city.

And the emirate of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates is a rich spot for art and history, while Hungary's Etyek is a fertile wine region.

Here are the best places to visit in 2019, according to Travel + Leisure:

Anna Gorin via Getty Images Jasper National Park's Athabasca Falls in Jasper, Alta.

North America

Adirondacks, N.Y.

Houston, Texas

New York City, N.Y.

Florida Keys, Fla.

Montecito, Calif.

Jackson, Wyo.

Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz.

Georgia

Los Cabos, Mexico

San Cristobal de las Casas, Mexico

Toronto, Ont.

Alberta

Puerto Rico

The Grenadines

Jesse Kraft / EyeEm via Getty Images A star field over Elqui Valley, Chile.

South America

Guanacaste Province, Costa Rica

Elqui Valley, Chile

Panama City, Panama

Guatemala

Santiago, Chile

Verónica Paradinas Duro via Getty Images A rhino in Nairobi National Park standing in front of the city of Nairobi, Kenya.

Africa

Rwanda

Tunisia

Namibia

Egypt

Nairobi, Kenya

Seychelles

Craig Hastings via Getty Images A river in Hoi An, Vietnam.

Asia/Middle East

Israel

Oman

Sharjah, UAE

Singapore

Cambodia

Andaman Islands

Hoi An, Vietnam

Uttarakhand, India

Langkawi, Malaysia

raisazwart via Getty Images An old church in the mountains in Matera, Italy.

Europe

Berlin, Germany

Helsinki, Finland

Etyek, Hungary

Ischia, Italy

Cambridge, England

Matera, Italy

Scotland

Prague, Czech Republic

Alsace, France

Tisvildeleje and the Danish Riviera

Armenia

Madeira, Portugal

Turquoise Coast, Turkey

Marianne Purdie via Getty Images A helicopter view of the city of Brisbane, Australia.

Oceania

South Island, New Zealand

Brisbane, Australia

Northern Territory, Australia