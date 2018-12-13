Edmonton Bank Explosion Injures Two Security Guards

EDMONTON — Two security guards have been injured in an explosion that occurred during an overnight armed holdup at a Scotiabank branch in northeast Edmonton.

Police at the scene say the guards — a male and a female believed to be employed by GardaWorld — suffered significant head and facial injuries in the blast that occurred around 2 a.m.

They also say the guards were involved in some sort of confrontation with a male armed with a gun, who got away with a bag of money and is still being sought.

Here is a neighbour to the explosion at a bank in north Edmonton describing what he heard. #yeg@CityNewsYEG@660NEWSpic.twitter.com/uhxuH3zj0z — Carly Robinson (@CarlyDRobinson) December 13, 2018

Karan Singh, a clerk at a convenience store across the street, told CTV Edmonton he was in a back room when he heard what sounded like a bomb blast.

Singh says he heard two explosions and when he came out to see what was happening, a customer told him that he had heard people screaming down the street.

Early morning commuters were being asked to avoid the area near the scene while police investigated.