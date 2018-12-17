Even when you make a list and check it twice, it can still be easy to forget someone during all the holiday bustle. While this can be a stressful thing for many — especially when you realize the week before Christmas — last-minute shopping doesn't have to be hard.

Here, we've rounded up 21 of the best last-minute Christmas gifts for anyone you may have missed. With one of these ideas, they'll never know you were scrambling to buy them something sweet.

1. "A Star Is Born" Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2XLP

Urban Outfitters

Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $44.98

2. Plaid comfort kit

Canadian Tire

Buy it here: Canadian Tire, $34.99

3. Floral fauna candle

Anthropologie

Buy it here: Anthropologie, $45.55

4. Winnipeg Jets pullover hoodie

Sport Chek

Buy it here: Sport Chek, $79.99

5. Monogramed cheeseboard

Anthropologie

Buy it here: Anthropologie, $91.10

6. Whiskey in a Teacup by Reese Witherspoon

Indigo

Buy it here: Chapters, $20

7. Sony over-ear wireless headphones with mic

Best Buy

Buy it here: Best Buy, $124.99

8. Anomia Party Edition

Walmart

Buy it here: Walmart, $55

9. Chunky cabin mitts

Roots

Buy it here: Roots, $42

10. Astrology by Bite Beauty lipstick set

Sephora

Buy it here: Sephora, $95

11. Fjallraven laptop bag

Hudson's Bay

Buy it here: Hudson's Bay, $130

12. Wine subscription box

Buy it here: Wine Collective, $57.24+

13. Narwhal indoor slippers

Forever 21

Buy it here: Forever 21, $19.90

14. Queer Eye: Love Yourself. Love Your Life.

Indigo

Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $23.99

15. Milk & dark chocolate favourites gift box

Last minute Christmas gift ideas

Buy it here: Purdys Chocolatier, $45

16. Coeeze pants

Adidas

Buy it here: Adidas, $90

17. Amazon Prime subscription

Buy it here: Amazon, $7.99/month

18. Fitbit Charge 3 SE Fitness Tracker

Sport Chek

Buy it here: Sport Chek, $178.98

19. Calligraphy Made Easy Journal

Indigo

Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $15.95

20. Jacquard scarf

Zara

Buy it here: Zara, $39.90

21. Ninja professional blender

Canadian Tire

Buy it here: Canadian Tire, $99.99

