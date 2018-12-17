Even when you make a list and check it twice, it can still be easy to forget someone during all the holiday bustle. While this can be a stressful thing for many — especially when you realize the week before Christmas — last-minute shopping doesn't have to be hard.
Here, we've rounded up 21 of the best last-minute Christmas gifts for anyone you may have missed. With one of these ideas, they'll never know you were scrambling to buy them something sweet.
1. "A Star Is Born" Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2XLP
Buy it here: Urban Outfitters, $44.98
2. Plaid comfort kit
Buy it here: Canadian Tire, $34.99
3. Floral fauna candle
Buy it here: Anthropologie, $45.55
4. Winnipeg Jets pullover hoodie
Buy it here: Sport Chek, $79.99
5. Monogramed cheeseboard
Buy it here: Anthropologie, $91.10
6. Whiskey in a Teacup by Reese Witherspoon
Buy it here: Chapters, $20
7. Sony over-ear wireless headphones with mic
Buy it here: Best Buy, $124.99
8. Anomia Party Edition
Buy it here: Walmart, $55
9. Chunky cabin mitts
Buy it here: Roots, $42
10. Astrology by Bite Beauty lipstick set
Buy it here: Sephora, $95
More from HuffPost Canada:
11. Fjallraven laptop bag
Buy it here: Hudson's Bay, $130
12. Wine subscription box
Buy it here: Wine Collective, $57.24+
13. Narwhal indoor slippers
Buy it here: Forever 21, $19.90
14. Queer Eye: Love Yourself. Love Your Life.
Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $23.99
15. Milk & dark chocolate favourites gift box
Buy it here: Purdys Chocolatier, $45
16. Coeeze pants
Buy it here: Adidas, $90
17. Amazon Prime subscription
Buy it here: Amazon, $7.99/month
18. Fitbit Charge 3 SE Fitness Tracker
Buy it here: Sport Chek, $178.98
19. Calligraphy Made Easy Journal
Buy it here: Chapters/Indigo, $15.95
20. Jacquard scarf
Buy it here: Zara, $39.90
21. Ninja professional blender
Buy it here: Canadian Tire, $99.99
Also on HuffPost: