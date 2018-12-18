Online retail giant Amazon.com Inc. is opening a new distribution centre in Leduc County, just south of Edmonton, with plans to create 600 full-time jobs by 2020.

The company also says it plans to create 600 new tech jobs in Toronto, which will be in fields including software development, machine learning and cloud computing.

The e-commerce company says the approximately 92,900-square-metre (one-million-square-foot) centre in Nisku, Alta., will be the company's 11th distribution facility in Canada, and its second in Alberta.

It already operates a similar facility in Rocky View County in southern Alberta, where it employs more than 1,500 full-time workers.

The Seattle-based company says workers at the new centre will be responsible for picking, packing and shipping larger items such as outdoor equipment, patio furniture and bicycles.

Amazon's other fulfilment facilities are located in British Columbia and Ontario. The company says it currently has more than 800 corporate employees in Toronto.

— Combines files from The Canadian Press