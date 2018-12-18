TORONTO — Four months after Doug Ford delivered on his campaign promise to bring back "buck a beer," the only brewery still offering the option appears to be one in the Ontario premier's west Toronto neighbourhood.

When Ford announced incentives for companies selling beer at $1 for a bottle or can last August, two breweries took him up on the offer — Cool Brewery in Toronto and Barley Days Brewery in Picton, Ont.

Loblaws also offered its President's Choice beer for a dollar a bottle for a limited time.

But now the Liquor Control Board of Ontario says the Barley Days Brewery beer that had been available for a dollar — plus the 10 cent deposit — has raised its price to $1.65.

Lars Hagberg/Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces his buck-a-beer policy with ministers Vic Fedeli and Todd Smith at Barley Days Brewery in Picton, Ont. on Aug. 7, 2018.

The Crown corporation in charge of alcohol sales in the province says that as of Monday, Cool Lager was the only "buck a beer" still available on its website.

The government offered businesses that agreed to sell "buck a beer" for a dollar prime spots in LCBO stores and advertising in the store magazine's inserts.

