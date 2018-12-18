Actress, Director Penny Marshall Dead At 75

Actress, director and producer Penny Marshall has died at the age of 75.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Marshall "died peacefully on Monday night in her Hollywood Hills home due to complications from diabetes."

"Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall," the Marshall family said in a statement.

Marshall rose to prominence in the 1970s for her role as brewery worker Laverne DeFazio on the television sitcom "Laverne & Shirley" alongside Cindy Williams' Shirley Feeney.