TORONTO — Chinese authorities have detained a third Canadian citizen following the arrest of a Canadian businessman and former Canadian diplomat.

A Global Affairs spokesperson confirmed to HuffPost Canada that it is aware a third Canadian citizen has been arrested by Chinese authorities.

The third Canadian's identity could not be confirmed due to provisions under the Privacy Act, but Global Affairs is providing consular assistance to the family.

The news follows the arrest of Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat who worked as the political lead for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent visit to China, and Michael Spavor, a businessman whose organization helped arrange trips to North Korea.

Tensions have been bubbling between Canada and China after Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver.

Meng is wanted by the United States on allegations that Huawei skirted trade sanctions with Iran.