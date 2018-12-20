If you didn't get a chance to savour the adorable short film, 'Bao,' when it premiered this summer alongside "The Incredibles 2," stop everything and take seven minutes and 43 seconds to watch this cuteness overload — and possible Oscar contender — in motion.

Pixar released the animated short on YouTube on Monday for one week only until Dec. 24, in celebration of the announcement that "Bao" had made the Academy Awards' shortlist for Best Animated Short, alongside nine other films. The sweet story about a mom and her dumpling son (er, more on that later) has already made history in a few different ways: its director, Domee Shi, is the first woman ever to direct an animated short at Pixar. The Oscar nominations will be announced on Jan. 22.

And, she's Chinese Canadian. From Toronto, to be exact. And her roots are proudly woven through "Bao" in virtually every frame.

YouTube A scene from "Bao" that shows Toronto's CN Tower.

"Bao" takes place in Shi's hometown (she grew up in North York area), and tells the story of a Chinese-Canadian mom who's suffering from empty-nest loneliness — until one of her dumplings springs to life one day. But, little dumplings don't stay little for long, and mom and son suffer some growing pains.

Shi's love letter to family shows viewers an experience of what it can be like to grow up as a Chinese Canadian child of overprotective immigrant parents, which she experienced herself. But alongside the generational struggles, she also paints a mouthwatering portrait of the way many Asian families express their love — through cooking and food.

Indiewire A scene from "Bao," in which mom and her dumpling son visit a Chinese bakery to pick up some pastries.

Can you relate to "Bao"'s story about food, family and love? Did you call your folks yet today? Do that first, and then let us know in the comments below.

Also on HuffPost: