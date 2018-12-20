Celebrities are trendsetters in everything from fashion to fitness to travel. But they're also big influencers among parents, especially when it comes to baby names.

The Kardashians are a prime example of this. The famous family grew by three this year as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their daughter Chicago, Khloe Kardashian and NBA star Tristan Thompson welcomed a daughter named True, and Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott had their baby girl, Stormi.

WATCH: These celebrity babies were born in 2018. Story continues below.

The name of Jenner's daughter sparked a particularly big trend, as the moniker spiked 63 per cent this year, according to BabyCenter.

There's no denying celeb couples always keep things interesting when it comes to their kids' names. That's why we took a look back at the year and chose the 10 best celebrity baby names of 2018 to give new parents some inspo. Would you give your little one any of these name?

1. Vida

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato welcomed their daughter in July.

Full name: Vida Amber Betty Bublé

Celeb parents: Michael Bublé & Luisana Lopilato

Why we love it: Vida means "life" in Spanish. Bublé chose it for his first daughter because she was born after his eldest boy, Noah, beat cancer, People reports. We love the beautiful meaning behind this name, and the vibrant energy its sound exudes.

2. Koala

Full name: Colette Koala Haggerty

Celeb parents: Macklemore & Tricia Davis

Why we love it: Animal names as middle names are becoming a big trend thanks to celebs like Macklemore. We've heard everything from Bear to Otter to Wolf be used, but this is the first time we've heard of Koala. This name is full of charm and sounds like a very affectionate nickname for a loved one, which is why we are so drawn to it.

3. Sebastian

Full name: Sebastian Piers Williams

Celeb parents: America Ferrera & Ryan Piers Williams

Why we love this name: This name is often associated with Disney's "The Little Mermaid," but if you can get past that, it's actually a fantastic moniker. The ancient name is of Greek and Latin origin and has a regal sound. It also has a super cool nickname: Seb.

4. Ennis

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Kirsten Dunst welcomed her son with Jesse Plemons on May 3, 2018.

Full name: Ennis Howard Plemons

Celeb parents: Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons

Why we love this name: This Irish name means "from the island," and is bound to be popular among parents because of its gender-neutral tone. We love the calm, gentle vibes this name gives off, and that it's short and sweet.

5. Tiana

Full name: Tiana Gia Johnson

Celeb parents: Dwayne Johnson & Lauren Hashian

Why we love this name: We can't lie: this name reminds us of the Disney heroine in "The Princess and the Frog," which is one of the reasons we're so attached to it. Interestingly, this sweet moniker has always been associated with royalty, since it means "fairy queen."

6. Marvel

Full name: Marvel Jane Wentz

Celeb parents: Pete Wentz & Meagan Camper

Why we love this name: Marvel sounds like a mashup of Marvin and Mabel, giving it an old-school appeal with new-school meaning. Pete Wentz hinted that his daughter's name was a reference to Marvel comics when he announced her birth on Instagram, writing, "She's already ready to take over the world." We love that Marvel is a unique name without being too out there.

7. Santiago

Full name: Santiago Enrique Bastón

Celeb parents: Eva Longoria & José Bastón

Why we love this name: Eva Longoria chose a Latino name for her baby boy to pay tribute to her Hispanic culture. Santiago means "Saint James," who was the patron saint of Spain, Hola reports. We love the free-spirited feel of this name and its connection to culture.

8. Cali

Full name: Cali Clay Shepard

Celeb parents: Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard

Why we love this name: This moniker has been on the decline since peaking in 2014, Motherly reports, but we still love it! Cali is associated with California, which likely contributed to its popularity. The name is very chic, but it's also charming and fun.

9. Miles

Full name: Miles Theodore Stephens

Celeb parents: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Why we love this name: This classic name will never go out of style. Miles means "soldier" and sounds effortlessly cool. Interestingly, this moniker can also be used for girls. In Australia, Miles is considered a feminine name, according to Nameberry.

10. Genevieve

Full name: Genevieve Upton Verlander

Celeb parents: Kate Upton & Justin Verlander

Why we love this name: French names always sound so elegant and sophisticated, and Genevieve is no exception. This beautiful moniker will grow well with your little one, especially because it has plenty of nicknames: Gen, Genny, Vie, Vieve, and Viv.

Bonus: Canon

Full name: Canon W. Jack Curry

Celeb parents: Stephen and Ayesha Curry

Why we love this name: Some might call us crazy, but this unusual name is growing on us! The moniker follows the trend of word names as first names and exudes strength and power. What's not to like?