Royal Family Cheered By Crowds As They Attend Christmas Service

SANDRINGHAM, England — Queen Elizabeth II was cheered by onlookers when she and other senior royals arrived at a Christmas church service on the grounds of one of her country estates.

AP PhotoFrank Augstein Queen Elizabeth II leaves the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Dec. 25, 2018.

The 92-year-old queen arrived by car Tuesday morning while younger royals walked from her grand country house in Sandringham to nearby St. Mary Magdalene Church.

AP PhotoFrank Augstein Queen Elizabeth II arrives to attend the Christmas day service on Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, Dec. 25, 2018.

Prince Charles led the way, followed by his sons: Prince William and his wife Catherine and Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who is expecting their first child in the spring.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage) Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Christmas day church service on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2018.

Meghan, who attended the service for the first time last year wearing a coat by Canadian designer Sentaler, opted for designs from Victoria Beckham for 2018, in everything from her boots to her purse to her coat, according to Twitter account What Meghan Wore.

PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex greet the crowds after the Royal Family's traditional Christmas service in Sandringham, Norfolk, on December 25, 2018.

Many other members of the royal family were also in attendance. Britain's royals usually exchange gifts on Christmas Eve and mark Christmas day with the church service and a traditional lunch.

The queen's pre-recorded annual message to Britain and the Commonwealth will be broadcast in the afternoon.

With files from Rebecca Zamon