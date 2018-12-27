A new year is often the time when many aim to set new healthy resolutions and also try something new. In recent years, "superfoods," ancient grains, and lesser-known vegetables made their way into our daily diets. Here's a round-up of the next nutrition trends that look like they might be big in 2019.

Oat milk

With current concerns about how we can eat healthier and more sustainably, 2018 has seen a shift away from the once popular non-dairy option of almond milk as reports abounded that it apparently takes around one gallon of water to produce just a single almond. This, combined with our endless love of coffee, has seen us shift towards oat milk for a more eco-friendly, dairy-free option. According to Well and Good, oat milk brand Oatly has increased its production by 1,250 per cent to meet the current demand for the drink. The company is also releasing a special Oatly Barista version with a higher fat content for coffee fans. Expect to be sipping it in a coffee shop near you in 2019.

Watch: "Health food trends of 2019. Story continues below.

Healthy fats

Thanks to the rise of the keto diet — the low-carb, high fat-diet which aims to put your body into a state of ketosis to burn fat instead of carbs for energy — healthy fat is on the menu for 2019. Think grass-fed organic butter, coconut oil, and tucking into snacks called "fat bombs," which include high-fat ingredients such as nut butters, seeds, cacao butter, and full-fat dairy products.

MCT oil, which are medium-chain triglycerides, also looks set to be a big part of the trend. This saturated fat commonly found in coconut oil is believed to help you feel fuller for longer, promote weight loss, and raise levels of "good" cholesterol. However, coconut oil has also received its fair share of criticism, with others saying that it can raise both good and bad cholesterol levels and that medium-chain triglycerides make up only a small amount of the fatty acids in coconut oil.

Hemp

KarpenkovDenis via Getty Images The hemp trend looks set to go big for 2019.

As we turn to cannabis-based products for better health, pain management, and even beauty, hemp, which is a variety of the cannabis sativa plant, will also be making its way into our food. Although not completely new — hemp seeds and oils can already be found in the food aisle and various products — the trend looks set to go big for 2019. Whole Foods has also named it one of its top trends for next year, reporting that many brands, retailers, and culinary experts are experimenting with hemp, so expect to see it pop up in many more of your food products and snacks next year.

Adaptogens

Adaptogens are substances, often plants and herbs, which "adapt" to what the body needs to help protect it against stress. Although the term was coined back in 1947, their popularity has spiked in the last few months, and the trend looks to grow even bigger in 2019 to boost health, and cope with hectic lifestyles.

Some may already know maca powder, the Peruvian vegetable that can be ground down into a powder and added to smoothies. However, many of us will be less familiar with amla, rhodiola, ashwagandha and shatavari. To help us feel calmer, Adaptogen gummies by Nerve Less were also released at the end of this year, further proof that adaptogens are beginning to go mainstream. You can also expect to see them cropping up in your coffee next year for a boost that even caffeine can't give.

