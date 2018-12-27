VANCOUVER — Family and colleagues of a professor at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, B.C., who went missing in Colombia say he has been found dead.

Colombian police recovered the body of Ramazan (Ramo) Gencay outside of Medellin, university president Andrew Petter said in a statement to faculty and staff on Wednesday.

"Ramo will be deeply missed by the SFU community, and our hearts go out to his family, friends and SFU faculty, students and staff who worked with him," he wrote.

"I know how distressing this news is for the SFU community, and I wish to reassure everyone that we will continue to do everything we can to support Ramo's family at this sad and difficult time."

Carole Gencay posted a short statement on Facebook on Thursday confirming her husband died this month.

"You may already know that he suffered an untimely death in Medellin, Colombia. I will be in touch with celebration of life details," she said.

Gencay was in Colombia to attend seminars and his wife has said he was last seen at a salsa night club on Dec. 6.

His friends and family turned to social media earlier this month to spread the word that he was missing.

Global Affairs is working with family

Global Affairs Canada said it was providing consular assistance to the family of a Canadian who died in Colombia.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of a Canadian citizen who died in Colombia," spokesman Philip Hannan said in a statement.

"Canadian consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information."

In a statement issued by the university, Petter said everyone at the school "will be saddened by the tragic news of Professor Gencay's death."

"He was an outstanding contributor to the university community and will be sorely missed by all who knew him."

