Durex Recalls Specific Condoms In Canada After Failed Shelf-Life Tests

Durex has recalled specific batches of condoms in Canada.

The brand's parent company, RB Health (Canada) Inc., said certain batches of the Durex Real Feel Extra Lubricated 10ct condoms and Durex Real Feel 20ct condoms didn't pass a "stringent" durability test.

Durex Real Feel Extra Lubricated condoms and Durex Real Feel condoms have been recalled with the batch numbers 1000443254 and 1000356816 respectively. Batch numbers are shown on the bottom of the box and on the foil wrapping of individual condoms.

Health Canada issued its own alert, saying the latter batch, specifically, is "not expected to meet the registered burst pressure specification at end of shelf-life."

There is no immediate safety concern, so those who may have used these batches of condoms should not be worried, the company said in a press release.

Durex said that the recalled condom packs can be returned for a full refund by contacting the company.

The recall does not apply to other types of condoms sold by Durex, the company said.

