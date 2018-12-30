What To Watch On Netflix Canada In January 2019

Christmas has come and gone. You socialized. You partied. You ate too much and possibly drank too much. The proper recourse to all of that schmoozing and boozing? No talking. To anyone. Until winter lifts.

Enter Netflix and hibernation to make life great again. Here are some highlights of what to watch in January:

Movies:

"Bring It On" — Available Jan. 2

"Bring It On"

Millennials, where you at? If you grew up in the 2000s, there's a chance you attempted cheerleading routines, a la "Bring It On," even if you had never formed a human pyramid before. Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" video recently immortalized this cult classic, so if you wanted to get a proper recap of the movie in full, Netflix's got you.

"The Bourne Supremacy" — Available Jan. 2

"The Bourne Supremacy"

The first four Jason Bourne movies are hitting Netflix: "The Bourne Identity," The Bourne Supremacy," "The Bourne Ultimatum" and "The Bourne Legacy." So, your first weekend in the new year is pretty much covered. Watch Matt Damon as Jason Bourne (and Jeremy Renner as Aaron Cross) in exhilarating car chases and show-stopping sequences.

"My Best Friend's Wedding" — Available Jan. 2

"My Best Friend's Wedding"

Julia Roberts is always delightful to watch. In this 1997 film, Roberts plays Julianne, who realizes she's in love with her best friend three days before his wedding, so she tries to sabotage it in various ways. And if you can't get enough of this Pretty Woman, Netflix is also adding "Mona Lisa Smile" on January 1.

TV:

"Tidying Up With Marie Kondo" — Available Jan. 1

"Tidying Up with Marie Kondo"

She of "if-it-doesn't-bring-you-joy, toss-it" fame, Marie Kondo, is here to help you declutter and find joy. The Japanese cleaning consultant is featured in this series of inspiring home makeovers.

"Comedians Of The World" — Available Jan. 1

"Comedians of the World"

This global series will showcase 47 comedians from 13 regions in eight languages in an unprecedented stand-up comedy experience. The groundbreaking series will feature a range of stand-up specials from comedians diverse in style, gender and ethnicity. Get ready to start the new year off with a laugh!

"Sex Education" — Available Jan. 11

Viva la vida "Sex Education"

Meet Otis Milburn: an inexperienced, socially awkward high school student who lives with his mother, a sex therapist. Surrounded by manuals, videos and tediously open conversations about sex, Otis is a reluctant expert on the subject. When his home life is revealed at school, Otis realizes that he can use his specialist knowledge to gain status.

"Carmen Sandiego" — Available Jan. 18

"Carmen Sandiego"

Carmen Sandiego returns in this series that follows her new international capers as well as past escapades that led to her becoming a super thief.

"Black Earth Rising" — Available Jan. 25

"Black Earth Rising"

A contemporary thriller that follows the difficult journey of a woman, a Rwandan orphaned by the genocide, raised in London by an adopted mother, trying to discover the truth of her past. The series examines the West's relationship with Africa, set in a world of prosecution of war crimes.

What's going:

We all know that a new month means some TV shows and movies will be leaving Netflix. Here's what we'll be saying goodbye to from Netflix Canada in January 2019:

"Shrek"

"Straight Outta Compton"

"The Book of Life"

"Suicide Squad"

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

"Captain America: The First Avenger"

"Arrival"

