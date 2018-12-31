Forget Bitcoin, verified social media accounts, or a numberless user name — the most enviable thing on the internet is access to Meghan Markle's now-defunct blog.

Before she was the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan wrote about her life as a working actress in Toronto on a lifestyle blog called The Tig that she tragically had to delete due to The Monarchy. But the people and news organizations who had the foresight to archive the blog before it was deleted in 2017 made a great move, because there truly is a blog post for every occasion.

One such outlet, People magazine, made note of an entry from January 2016 where Meghan takes a healthy and sensible attitude towards New Year's resolutions.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex visits the Royal Variety Charity's Brinsworth House on Dec. 18, 2018 in Twickenham, England.

She decided to change her approach after several years where she kept setting the same resolutions and failing, the future Duchess wrote at the time.

"Run a marathon. Stop biting my nails. Stop swearing. Re-learn French. These make my New Year's resolution list nearly (AKA actually every) single year," she wrote, according to both People and The Mirror.

"The marathon hasn't happened. The swearing comes in lulls triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple drinks," she continues. "Then there's the French — a language I studied through high school and then lost as I immersed myself in speaking Spanish with the Argentinians during my stint in Buenos Aires. I have put my little Rosetta Stone headset in my eager ears every year, resolving to do interviews en français, but much to my chagrin, it hasn't stuck.

"And when it comes to the biting of the nails — well, it still happens with a turbulent flight or a stressful day. It's unladylike. But then again, so is the swearing. Dammit." (No wonder The Monarchy made her delete this blog!)

And so she finally decided to change her approach, she said.

My New Year's resolution is to leave room for magic. To make my plans, and be okay if they sometimes break. Meghan Markle

"This year, I resolve not to have a resolution," she wrote. "For this new year, the only thing I aim to do is to approach life playfully. To laugh and enjoy, to keep my standards high but my level of self-acceptance higher.

"My New Year's resolution is to leave room for magic. To make my plans, and be okay if they sometimes break. To set my goals, but to be open to change."

That feels like a refreshingly realistic approach to something that can often feel like an undue amount of pressure. Setting goals but not breaking down if you don't achieve them makes a lot more sense than trying to do something nearly impossible.

And we don't want to suggest that that non-resolution resolution got her where she is, but you can draw your own conclusions about how 2016 is the year Meghan met Prince Harry.

