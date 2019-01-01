AMSTERDAM — Police in Amsterdam are interrogating a 51-year-old Canadian man after he allegedly claimed he had a bomb.

Joanna Helmonds, a spokeswoman for the border police agency in The Netherlands, said the incident occurred Monday evening at around 7:15 local time in a departure hall at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.

As of Tuesday morning, she said authorities are trying to figure out what his motive was.

"Yesterday, he reported that he had a bomb in his luggage that was set to go off," said Helmonds.

"Fortunately, he did not actually have a bomb or explosives in his luggage, but it's a very serious threat."

Helmonds said the departure hall was evacuated for about half an hour as a precaution, but was later reopened after the arrest.

She said he is facing charges in connection to making a false bomb report.

Further information, such as the man's identity or what province he was from, is not available yet as the investigation is ongoing.