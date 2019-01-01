NEWS
01/01/2019 13:07 EST | Updated 6 hours ago

Ontario Distracted Driving Penalties Get Harsher As 2019 Begins

First-time fines now range from between $615 to $1,000.

  • Canadian Press
Texting while driving car. Irresponsible man sending sms and using smartphone. Writing and typing message with cellphone in vehicle.
Tero Vesalainen via Getty Images
Texting while driving car. Irresponsible man sending sms and using smartphone. Writing and typing message with cellphone in vehicle.

Ontario drivers are facing harsher penalties for distracted driving starting today.

The provincial government introduced the new rules in a bid to improve road safety.

Those convicted of driving while distracted, including texting while behind the wheel, will have their licence suspended for three days.

First-time fines now range from between $615 to $1,000, up from the previous minimum of $490.

Drivers will also be docked three demerit points for a first distracted-driving offence.

Provincial police say the measures are necessary to reinforce the fact that driving while distracted poses a safety risk that many drivers ignore.

Also on HuffPost:

  • Canadian Press
MORE: distracted driving News ontario texting and driving