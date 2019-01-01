Ontario drivers are facing harsher penalties for distracted driving starting today.
The provincial government introduced the new rules in a bid to improve road safety.
Those convicted of driving while distracted, including texting while behind the wheel, will have their licence suspended for three days.
First-time fines now range from between $615 to $1,000, up from the previous minimum of $490.
Drivers will also be docked three demerit points for a first distracted-driving offence.
Provincial police say the measures are necessary to reinforce the fact that driving while distracted poses a safety risk that many drivers ignore.
