A story of encouragement if you think you overdid it on New Year's Eve: a Canadian man figured the best way to find a wife was to head to the White House and seek U.S. President Donald Trump's help.

Oh, and while he was at it, he allegedly brought two bottles of Crown Royal whisky as gifts for the president, according to media reports.

The suspect, identified as Yianny Georgopoulos, moved a bicycle rack meant as a security barrier and accessed a restricted area along the north fence of the White House. He was "immediately" arrested, just after midnight on Wednesday, according to police documents first revealed by NBC reporter Scott MacFarlane.

Not a joke: A Canadian man was arrested early this morning outside the White House fence, telling @SecretService he came to the U.S. hoping @realDonaldTrump could help him find a wife. He said he brought two bottles of @CrownRoyal for the president. — Mike Levine (@MLevineReports) January 2, 2019

Georgopoulos told police that he "wanted help from the President to find a wife."

Did he assume Trump, who has been married three times, has expertise in that area? Or did he figure that if even Trump can find a wife, the odds are pretty good for the rest of us? Who knows.

CROWN ROYAL ARREST OUTSIDE WHITE HOUSE - Feds charge Yianny Georgopoulous with moving security barrier outside White House. Police: Man said he "was here to see the President and wanted to deliver two bottles of Crown Royal alcohol to him." pic.twitter.com/ahpTGof1rL — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 2, 2019

Georgopoulos's choice of gift is particularly misguided because the president, rather famously, doesn't drink alcohol.

People on social media obviously had some opinions on Georgopoulos's quest.

Ladies and gentlemen, the new US ambassador to Canada. — Jeff Ducharme (@hirider750) January 2, 2019

What, no Tim Horton's? — SeraphimSheep (@SeraphimSheep) January 2, 2019

Started the trip with 3 bottles — lonewolf (@hughes8_sm) January 2, 2019

Georgopoulos also admitted to having stalked a cousin, and been recently arrested for "threatening family." He said he had no plans to return home.

No other details have emerged about Georgopoulos, or what fuelled his alcohol-accessorized pitch for marital advice.

Suffice to say: he's still single, ladies!

