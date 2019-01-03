Ariana Grande Is Youngest Female Artist To Date To Headline Coachella

LOS ANGELES — The organizers of the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival have announced the top acts scheduled to appear at the multi-day event in April.

Goldenvoice, the promoter of the event, said Wednesday night that the big names scheduled to perform at the two-weekend festival in Southern California from April 12 to April 14 and from April 19 to April 21 include Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Janelle Monae. Other performers booked to play at the event include the 1975, DJ Snake, Diplo, Solange and Weezer.

In 2018, Grande capped off a successful year as a pop star with another No. 1 album, "Sweetener," as well as multiple hits from "No Tears Left to Cry" to "God Is a Woman" to "Breathin."

The Coachella announcement is a monumental one for the 25-year-old singer. Not only will she be the fourth female artist to headline the festival, but she will also be the youngest female performer in Coachella's 20-year history, Glamour notes. Björk was the first in 2007, followed by Lady Gaga in 2017 and Beyoncé last year, who was the first black woman to headline.

Grande shared the news with her fans on Wednesday, writing on Instagram, "Humbled and excited as all hell @coachella thank u."

Grande is no stranger to the Coachella stage. Last year, she surprised festival goers by performing her latest single "No Tears Left to Cry" during Kygo's second weekend set.

Coachella is known as the festival for cool kids — and musicians. Tickets go on sale on Friday.

With files from Isabelle Khoo