ALBERTA
01/03/2019 07:56 EST | Updated 2 hours ago

Calgary-Varsity MLA Stephanie McLean Resigns Months Before Alberta Provincial Election

Stephanie McLean was formerly minister for the status of women and Service Alberta.

  • Canadian Press
Stephanie McLean is sworn in as a new cabinet minister in Edmonton on Feb. 2, 2016.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Stephanie McLean is sworn in as a new cabinet minister in Edmonton on Feb. 2, 2016.

CALGARY — Former Alberta cabinet minister Stephanie McLean has resigned months after announcing she wouldn't seek re-election this spring.

Premier Rachel Notley posted Wednesday night on Facebook that she has received the notice from the Calgary-Varsity MLA.

McLean, who was formerly minister for the status of women and Service Alberta, announced in May that she wouldn't be seeking re-election, saying she planned to pursue her law practice instead.

Notley's Facebook post did not mention the reason for McLean's departure four months before the provincial election.

McLean was not immediately available for comment.

The politician made history as the first MLA in Alberta to give birth while holding office.

Before joining the legislature, McLean had started a small business, practising law and later partnered to create GTM LLP, where she practised family and criminal law.

  • Canadian Press
MORE: Alberta Alberta MLA Alberta provincial election Calgary-Varsity Politics Stephanie McLean