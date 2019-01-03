TORONTO — A Brock University professor who gave one of his students alcohol in his office and made unwanted sexual advances towards her will return to teaching this semester.

Prof. David Schimmelpenninck van der Oye will teach a second-year, non-compulsory history class starting next week at the St. Catharines, Ont. school. He has not taught since March 2016, when it came to light that the university had conducted a three-month-long internal investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

The university said in a statement Thursday that it's Schimmelpenninck van der Oye's right to return to the classroom under the faculty's collective agreement and according to a recent legally binding arbitration decision.

"The university has put in place a set of conditions associated with Prof. Schimmelpenninck's return to the classroom. He agreed to these conditions and has undertaken steps to meet them, including completing coaching for respectful workplace practices," said the school.

This appears to be the first statement Brock University has issued related to Schimmelpenninck van der Oye's return to teaching and came at the request of HuffPost Canada. Students and staff became aware of the change earlier this week when at least one alumnus noted on Facebook that he was listed as an instructor for the class.

"The university refused to tell us what disciplinary action Dr. Schimmelpenninck would receive, would not answer whether he would be returning to Brock, and ultimately did not tell us that he was slated to teach an undergraduate course this term," said Ellie Donohue-Miller, a support service co-ordinator at The Brock Student Sexual Violence Support Centre.

"As with many cases of sexual violence, it seems that the survivor's best interests were not treated as the primary concern which they definitely should be."

The student, who remains anonymous, spoke to CBC News who first reported on the case. She told the university that in 2014 Schimmelpenninck van der Oye had invited her and a male student to his office after drinking together at a bar. She was eventually alone with the professor, and he gave her another drink before making a sexual advance. She immediately objected.

Brock's internal investigation confirmed the student's allegations, including inappropriate touching and sexual comments, according to CBC. She brought the case to the attention of media when the university told her to keep the findings confidential.

A second student reported a similar incident to the university involving Schimmelpenninck van der Oye, reported CBC, but an internal investigation determined there wasn't enough evidence to support her claim.

In a 2016 interview with the St. Catharines Standard, Schimmelpenninck van der Oye denied that he had sexually harassed students. He said he felt faculty drinking with students was acceptable as long as everyone was of legal age. He also said he was receiving addictions counselling for a drinking problem.

The professor did not respond to HuffPost's request for an interview.

Schimmelpenninck van der Oye left the classroom in March 2016 for disciplinary reasons, as well as for related health issues and accrued academic leave, the university said. He returned in the summer of 2018, and did not teach in the fall semester.

On Dec. 14, 2018, Brock received the arbitrator's decision that the professor be permitted to teach this winter.

"In the past three years, Brock has taken significant steps to develop its policies, procedures and resources to more effectively address human rights issues and to better address the well-being of everyone on campus," said the university, calling the 2016 incident a "difficult chapter" for the community.

Brock said since 2016 it has:

Implemented a new sexual assault and harassment policy

Hired a sexual violence response and education co-ordinator

Provided training on how to respond to disclosure of sexual violence

Established an independent human rights office

Updated its campus alcohol policy

However, Schimmelpenninck van der Oye's return to teaching and the lack of transparency undermines any progress Brock has made, said University of Windsor lawyer and professor Julie Macfarlane, an expert in dispute resolution.

"I don't know how many times we are going to have to stories written about this until we have change," Macfarlane said. "The secrecy of all of these steps, of launching the investigation, the lack of information on the outcome and lack of information to students now all play further into the problem."

Manchari Para of OPRIG Brock, a social justice organization on campus, said alumni are planning to educate students about Schimmelpenninck van der Oye's past misconduct next week so they can decide for themselves if they want to take his class.

"A lot of people are angry — personally I am — and we're all planning on how to respond and let students know who he is," said Para, a recent graduate. "We won't forget what happened."