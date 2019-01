STYLE

ET Canada’s Sangita Patel Shines As Covergirl's New Simply Ageless Spokesperson

You've seen her on Entertainment Tonight Canada and as the host of HGTV's "Home to Win," now you can see Sangita Patel shine as Covergirl’s newest spokesperson. The soon-to-be 40-year-old will be repping the new Simply Ageless campaign, which celebrates women of all ages.