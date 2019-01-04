Charming Video Meme Of Chinese Families Is Taking Over The Internet

Hold onto your feelings, people. It's about to get extra mushy in here.

People have been filming short videos of their multi-generational families on the Chinese app TikTok — with an emphasis on the multi.

Watch the clips here:

Each video starts with either a son or daughter on screen, calling for their dad or mom respectively. Then that dad or mom appears, and calls for their dad or mom. Then that parent calls for their parent, until four generations are standing together.

It's pretty awesome to watch. There are even a couple of performances at the end of the montage above.

Naturally, the internet is in love.

When the last 'ma' came out.. pic.twitter.com/6nMGBzltk3 — Ashley (@Ashlee_t1) January 4, 2019

ohhhhhhhhh this is what the internet is ACTUALLY for. at least we finally solved that — (((Leo Faierman))) (@LeonardoEff) January 4, 2019

The clips were created on the massively popular Chinese app Douyin, also known as TikTok, which lets users create short clips up to 15 seconds, set to music. A Dec. 19 TikTok post on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo revealed one of the four-generation clips had garnered two million likes.

TikTok is the sixth most popular free app globally, and recently merged with Musical.ly another massively popular short video app.

So, now you know what the kids are up to these days. And their parents. And their parents' parents. And their parents' parents' parents. Now excuse us while we rewatch that montage.

