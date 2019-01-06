Hollywood’s biggest party is officially underway.

The 76th annual Golden Globes, which honors the best in film and television from 2018, gave awards season a glittery, champagne-fueled launch at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday night.

Hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, the ceremony is a star-studded affair with actors from the big and small screen ― a distinction that seems increasingly less important given the wattage of newly minted TV stars like Julia Roberts ― gathered to see who will take home the newly designed statuettes.

With six nominations, the Adam McKay-directed Dick Cheney biopic “Vice” leads the pack in the film categories despite a polarizing critical reception, proving to be an awards season favorite so far. The romantic musical drama “A Star Is Born,” the gleefully acidic period drama “The Favourite,” and Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali-fronted “The Green Book” all trailed close behind with five nominations each.

The historic “Crazy Rich Asians” drew two nominations in major categories, with breakout star Constance Wu receiving a best actress nod, while “Black Panther” became the first superhero film to be nominated for best drama.

And lest we forget about television, newcomers like “Killing Eve,” “Homecoming,” “The Bodyguard” and “Pose” dominated the drama categories, while the sumptuously deranged FX limited series “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” led all TV series for total nominations.

Check out the full list of winners below, which will be updated throughout the night.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Sasha Baron Cohen, “Who Is America?”

Jim Carrey, “Kidding”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Best Motion Picture, Animated

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse”

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Stephan James, “Homecoming”

Richard Madden, “Bodyguard”

Billy Porter, “Pose”