Hollywood’s biggest party is officially underway.
The 76th annual Golden Globes, which honors the best in film and television from 2018, gave awards season a glittery, champagne-fueled launch at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday night.
Hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, the ceremony is a star-studded affair with actors from the big and small screen ― a distinction that seems increasingly less important given the wattage of newly minted TV stars like Julia Roberts ― gathered to see who will take home the newly designed statuettes.
With six nominations, the Adam McKay-directed Dick Cheney biopic “Vice” leads the pack in the film categories despite a polarizing critical reception, proving to be an awards season favorite so far. The romantic musical drama “A Star Is Born,” the gleefully acidic period drama “The Favourite,” and Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali-fronted “The Green Book” all trailed close behind with five nominations each.
The historic “Crazy Rich Asians” drew two nominations in major categories, with breakout star Constance Wu receiving a best actress nod, while “Black Panther” became the first superhero film to be nominated for best drama.
And lest we forget about television, newcomers like “Killing Eve,” “Homecoming,” “The Bodyguard” and “Pose” dominated the drama categories, while the sumptuously deranged FX limited series “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” led all TV series for total nominations.
Check out the full list of winners below, which will be updated throughout the night.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy
Sasha Baron Cohen, “Who Is America?”
Jim Carrey, “Kidding”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Best Motion Picture, Animated
“Incredibles 2”
“Isle of Dogs”
“Mirai”
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”
“Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse”
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Stephan James, “Homecoming”
Richard Madden, “Bodyguard”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”
Best Television Series, Drama
“The Americans”
“Bodyguard”
“Homecoming”
“Killing Eve”
“Pose”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Edgar Ramirez, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”
Henry Winkler, “Barry”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”
Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”
Connie Britton, “Dirty John”
Laura Dern, “The Tale”
Regina King, “Seven Seconds”
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Marco Beltrami, “A Quiet Place”
Alexandre Desplat, “Isle of Dogs”
Ludwig Göransson, “Black Panther”
Justin Hurwitz, “First Man”
Marc Shaiman, “Mary Poppins Returns”
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“All the Stars,” “Black Panther”
“Girl in the Movies,” “Dumplin’”
“Requiem for a Private War,” “A Private War”
“Revelation,” “Boy Erased”
“Shallow,” “A Star Is Born”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Amy Adams, “Vice”
Claire Foy, “First Man”
Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Emma Stone, “The Favourite”
Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
Julia Roberts, “Homecoming”
Keri Russell, “The Americans”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”
Timothée Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”
Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”
Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Sam Rockwell, “Vice”
Best Screenplay
Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, “The Favourite”
Barry Jenkins, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Adam McKay, “Vice”
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, “Green Book”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alex Bornstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”
Penelope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
Thandie Newton, “Westworld”
Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale, “Vice”
Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Mary Poppins Returns”
Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”
Robert Redford, “The Old Man and the Gun”
John C. Reilly, “Stan & Ollie”
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
“Capernaum”
“Girl”
“Never Look Away”
“Roma”
“Shoplifters”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”
Daniel Bruhl, “The Alienist”
Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose”
Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”