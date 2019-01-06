Happy Golden Globe day! Yes, these awards usually involve people getting drunk and yes, they lack the prestige of the Oscars or the Emmys. But let's be honest: the Golden Globes are so much more fun. They involve liquored-up celebs speaking their truth, which is always entertaining. And because the awards celebrate both film and TV, the number of awards you actually care about is exponentially higher than at the Oscars.

And as we all know, one of the best parts of any awards show is the red carpet. Fashion is always an expression of culture, to some extent — last year, Golden Globe attendees wore black to pay tribute to the Time's Up movement. This year, colours were back in a big way: Rachel Brosnahan in canary yellow, Jameela Jamil in coral, and Spike Lee in bright purple. This year's red carpet outfits were all about drama: some good, some bad. Let's dig in.