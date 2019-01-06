STYLE
The Best And Most Confusing Outfits From The 2019 Golden Globes

More capes than you might expect.

Lady Gaga attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Happy Golden Globe day! Yes, these awards usually involve people getting drunk and yes, they lack the prestige of the Oscars or the Emmys. But let's be honest: the Golden Globes are so much more fun. They involve liquored-up celebs speaking their truth, which is always entertaining. And because the awards celebrate both film and TV, the number of awards you actually care about is exponentially higher than at the Oscars.

And as we all know, one of the best parts of any awards show is the red carpet. Fashion is always an expression of culture, to some extent — last year, Golden Globe attendees wore black to pay tribute to the Time's Up movement. This year, colours were back in a big way: Rachel Brosnahan in canary yellow, Jameela Jamil in coral, and Spike Lee in bright purple. This year's red carpet outfits were all about drama: some good, some bad. Let's dig in.

  • Good Drama: Sandra Oh
    Good Drama: Sandra Oh
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    The show's co-host looked incredibly old-Hollywood glam for her red carpet pick.
  • Bad Drama: Caitriona Balfe
    Bad Drama: Caitriona Balfe
    Valerie Macon via Getty Images
    Of all the dress shape options in the world, imagine choosing this incredibly confusing and severely unflattering silhouette.
  • Good Drama: Lady Gaga
    Good Drama: Lady Gaga
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
    Of COURSE Lady Gaga's dress has a theme — it's based on a gown that Judy Garland wore in the 1954 version of "A Star Is Born." Gaga's elegant Valentino dress is elegant and appropriately dramatic.
  • Bad Drama: Rosamund Pike
    Bad Drama: Rosamund Pike
    Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
    She looks like a patient in some kind of futuristic S&M-themed hospital. A very chic futuristic S&M-themed hospital, but still.
  • Good Drama: Regina King
    Good Drama: Regina King
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
    Regina King is ultra-glam in Alberta Ferretti.
  • Bad Drama: Lucy Liu
    Bad Drama: Lucy Liu
    Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
    This would be an amazing choice if the layer underneath didn't make her look like a (beautiful) mitochondrion.
  • Good Drama: Alison Brie
    Good Drama: Alison Brie
    Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
    This custom Vera Wang is a gauzy risk, but it's a risk that pays off.
  • Bad Drama: Lili Reinhart
    Bad Drama: Lili Reinhart
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    We can see what Lili Reinhart was going for, but she's one un-tailored waist, several red pompoms, and an uneven hemline away from getting there.
  • Good Drama: Kiki Layne
    Good Drama: Kiki Layne
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
    The star of "If Beale Street Could Talk" chose an elegant subdued gown for her first Golden Globes red carpet.
  • Bad Drama: Kristin Cavallari
    Bad Drama: Kristin Cavallari
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
    From the overly long arms to the seemingly tight skirt, this just looks uncomfortable.
  • Good Drama: Jameela Jamil
    Good Drama: Jameela Jamil
    Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
    "The Good Place" star Jameela Jamil looks radiant in 2019's colour of the year, coral.
  • Bad Drama: Alyssa Milano
    Bad Drama: Alyssa Milano
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
    As a "Project Runway" challenge where someone had to rip apart flamenco skirts and fashion them into a dress that would be popular in 2007, this is great. As a 2019 Golden Globes dress, it's not quite up to par.
  • Good Drama: Glenn Close
    Good Drama: Glenn Close
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    Glenn Close can bring as much drama as she wants, wherever she wants. More capes on the red carpet, please!
  • Bad Drama: Gina Rodriguez
    Bad Drama: Gina Rodriguez
    Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
    This bodice skews a little Liberace, which doesn't match up with the lightness of the pastel.
  • Good Drama: Idris Elba
    Good Drama: Idris Elba
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
    As per usual, the James Bond of our hearts looks dashing in a green jacket by British designer Ozwald Boateng.
  • Bad Drama: Julianne Moore
    Bad Drama: Julianne Moore
    Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
    *Derek Zoolander voice*: What ... is this?
  • Good Drama: Rachel Brosnahan
    Good Drama: Rachel Brosnahan
    Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

    If you're going to wear a colour like this, you better commit — and with this simple, elegant gown, Rachel Brosnahan does exactly that.

  • Good Drama: Spike Lee
    Good Drama: Spike Lee
    Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
    Spike Lee has gone full Professor Plum, and we're here for it.
  • Bad Drama: Indya Moore
    Bad Drama: Indya Moore
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
    A Judy Jetson dress that appears to be made of chain mail is cool in its own right, but it doesn't quite scream "awards gown." Plus, we can't stop thinking about how heavy those sleeves must be.
  • Good Drama: Stephan James
    Good Drama: Stephan James
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
    Toronto native and "Homecoming" star Stephan James looks very dapper in velvet. That brooch!
  • Bad Drama: Darren Criss
    Bad Drama: Darren Criss
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
    TBH, Darren Criss, we liked this better when Timothée Chalamet wore it at TIFF.
  • Good Drama: Billy Porter
    Good Drama: Billy Porter
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
    Once again, we're here for any and all cape content.
  • Bad Drama: Constance Wu
    Bad Drama: Constance Wu
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
    Love the cut and fabric of the skirt, and love the theatricality of the bow. But the plain, utilitarian bodice feels a little uninspired.
  • Good Drama: The "Black Panther" cast
    Good Drama: The
    Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
    Look at all these beautiful people: from left, director Ryan Coogler, his wife Zinzi Evans, and cast members Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira and Michael B. Jordan all look *chef's kiss.*
  • Bad Drama: Sofia Carson
    Bad Drama: Sofia Carson
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
    How many times do you have to look at this before it starts making sense? Because... it's been a while, and we still don't get it.
  • Good Drama: Octavia Spencer
    Good Drama: Octavia Spencer
    Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
    That floral detail is beautiful, the off-the-shoulder straps are fun and graceful, and the dress is glitzy but not over-the-top.
  • Bad drama: Heidi Klum
    Bad drama: Heidi Klum
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    Heidi Klum seems to be suffering from the same issue as Constance Wu: gorgeous skirt, boring top.
  • Good Drama: Rachel Weisz
    Good Drama: Rachel Weisz
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
    After the boring top brigade, this is very welcome.
  • Bad Drama: Timothée Chalamet
    Bad Drama: Timothée Chalamet
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Timmy, we love you more than is decent or reasonable, but we might need you to explain why you're wearing a sequined harness.
  • Good Drama: Patricia Clarkson
    Good Drama: Patricia Clarkson
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
    This is so colourful and striking and glamourous. Red carpet perfection.

