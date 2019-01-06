Hollywood is a ruthless and a notoriously difficult industry, where the work is scarce and the competition stiff. Talented actors can toil for years without ever getting noticed. Breaking through is the ultimate goal, but no matter your aptitude or your hard work, some people just never make it.

And then there are the people who are at exactly the right place at the right time, and who can make pure dumb luck work to their favour in the most resourceful way.

Enter Fiji Water girl.

Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images Kaley Cuoco at the Golden Globes.

Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images Judith Light and Connie Britton.

Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images Cody Fern and Richard Madden.

Fiji Water, of course, is a pricy bottled water for people who consider themselves too fancy for Evian. (It should also be noted that Fiji Water is a notoriously secretive company, and that many residents of Fiji don't have access to clean drinking water.)

The brand has been the "official water sponsor" for the Golden Globes since 2015, People magazine reports. They must be pretty happy right now, because they're getting a ton of publicity: a woman handing out bottles of Fiji Water is in the back of a lot of photos, and she's been getting a ton of attention.

FYI: I have already written 200 pages of the Fiji Water girl's inner monologue tonight pic.twitter.com/2VvMGRJPW4 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 6, 2019

Give this Fiji water woman a raise for *not* looking at Richard Madden. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/nWI9jZZ0jd — Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@KathleenNB) January 7, 2019

A STAR IS BORN (2018)



Cinematography by Matthew Libatique

Directed by Bradley Cooper#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/eTNL9zCOO3 — Vulture (@vulture) January 7, 2019

Because the film industry is so ridiculously hierarchical, and the Golden Globes are all about celebrating the Beautiful Fancy Important people, the plebs aren't usually featured in photographs. That's part of what makes her so noticeable — normally, we wouldn't even see a lowly assistant or publicist, let alone a server.

The "Fiji Water girl," who as of this publication time remained nameless, told the LA Times it wasn't a coincidence she was in all those photos. "It's all strategic," she told the paper. "You've got to angle."

The line between ads and content itself is, of course, getting ever blurrier. Is Fiji Water girl a talented actress who finally got noticed, albeit in an unorthodox way? Is she on her way to becoming an Instagram star? Was this actually a plant by Fiji Water to get everyone to forget their tight-lipped corporate record by being part of a fun viral moment at the Golden Globes?

We might never know. But we'll always have the photos.

Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images Judy Greer in front of international folk here Fiji girl.

