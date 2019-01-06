Quick, what's the first thing you think when you see this photo of Sandra Oh and her family?

Thank you beloved family (ps—why are mom and dad not looking at camera?) pic.twitter.com/xe1qMy7t9j — Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) January 6, 2019

If the answer is, "Awwwwwww," congratulations, your heart is intact and fully pumping.

OK, what's the second thought?

If the answer is, "Where's the 'u' in 'honour'?!," congratulations, your eyes are sharp and your vocabulary fully Canadian (or British!).

Canadian-born Oh posted the snapshot of her and her obviously supportive family just hours before she took on her hosting duties at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday night. Although she was born and raised in Nepean, Ont. and her parents now live in Vancouver, the shirts she and her family members are sporting feature a 2018 Emmy quote of Oh's, but with distinctly American spelling:

"It's an honor just to be Asian."

It's cool, we'll let it slide this time, since the T-shirts are being sold for Golden Globes night only to raise funds for a great cause: proceeds go to the East West Players, the oldest Asian American theatre company in the U.S.

If any of you want this shirt—to wear your love for @IamSandraOh, pride in your community and to support @ewplayers, the nation's oldest Asian American performing arts organization, here's the link, reopened through tomorrow only for the #goldenglobes!https://t.co/jiH400b5kC pic.twitter.com/uQ5LTpwu5p — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) January 6, 2019

Oh is the first person of Asian descent to host the Golden Globes, and is nominated this year for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama for her role as Eve in "Killing Eve."

Will her folks show up in the Golden Globes audience sporting the T-shirts? They did steal the show at the Emmys when they walked the red carpet with her and sat with her in the audience.

Sandra Oh's parents, Mr. and Mrs. Oh, share how proud they are of their daughter #Emmys https://t.co/QILf2nBd4b pic.twitter.com/9vZcPWxK9l — Variety (@Variety) September 17, 2018

If we spot them, it will be our honour to let you know.

