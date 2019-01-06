PARENTS
01/06/2019 19:25 EST | Updated 47 minutes ago

Sandra Oh's Pre-Golden Globes Family Photo Is Missing 1 Thing To Make It Perfect

Canadians, we know you'll spot this one.

Quick, what's the first thing you think when you see this photo of Sandra Oh and her family?

If the answer is, "Awwwwwww," congratulations, your heart is intact and fully pumping.

OK, what's the second thought?

If the answer is, "Where's the 'u' in 'honour'?!," congratulations, your eyes are sharp and your vocabulary fully Canadian (or British!).

Canadian-born Oh posted the snapshot of her and her obviously supportive family just hours before she took on her hosting duties at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday night. Although she was born and raised in Nepean, Ont. and her parents now live in Vancouver, the shirts she and her family members are sporting feature a 2018 Emmy quote of Oh's, but with distinctly American spelling:

"It's an honor just to be Asian."

It's cool, we'll let it slide this time, since the T-shirts are being sold for Golden Globes night only to raise funds for a great cause: proceeds go to the East West Players, the oldest Asian American theatre company in the U.S.

Oh is the first person of Asian descent to host the Golden Globes, and is nominated this year for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama for her role as Eve in "Killing Eve."

Will her folks show up in the Golden Globes audience sporting the T-shirts? They did steal the show at the Emmys when they walked the red carpet with her and sat with her in the audience.

If we spot them, it will be our honour to let you know.

Also on HuffPost:

MORE: asian representation asian voices born and raised Golden Globes Parents Sandra Oh