We're calling it: 2019 is the year of Sandra Oh.

On Sunday, all eyes were on the Korean-Canadian actress as she co-hosted the 76th Golden Globe Awards, alongside Andy Samberg, and made history. Oh is now the first Canadian (she was born and raised in Nepean, Ont.) and first person of Asian descent to emcee the show.

But that's not all. The highlight of the night was when Oh snagged an award for Best Actress in a TV drama for her lead role on "Killing Eve."

This is a monumental achievement, as it means Oh is now the second Asian actress in Golden Globe history to win in this category. The first was Yoko Shimada, who won in 1980 for starring in the miniseries "Shōgun."

Additionally, Oh's win means she's the first Asian person to be a two-time Golden Globe winner. The actress earned her first award in 2006 for her memorable performance as Dr. Cristina Yang on "Grey's Anatomy."

The obviously stunned actress was emotional as she delivered her acceptance speech. Oh first thanked Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the writer and executive producer of "Killing Eve," as well as Luke Jennings, who wrote the novels the show is based on.

Sandra Oh's parents have already made 2019 better than 2018 #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/HLE12yY44E — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) January 7, 2019

To wrap up, Oh added, "Mostly, there are two people here tonight that I am so grateful that they are here with me. I'd like to thank my mother, my father."

It was without a doubt Oh's night. Take a look at all the times she won — both awards and hearts — at the Golden Globes.

1. When she slayed the red carpet with her "Killing Eve" co-star

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer on the Golden Globes red carpet.

The posing! The attitude! The colour contrast! Need we say more?

Oh was a standout in a white Atelier Versace number, while her co-star Jodie Comer wore a dramatic black gown by Ralph & Russo. The smartly dressed duo had such a contrast in their outfits, we couldn't help but think they were channeling the personalities of their on-screen characters.

2. When she acknowledged the significance of her hosting gig

Sandra Oh made me cry with this pic.twitter.com/Mjf0VDJSp8 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 7, 2019

Oh knows how important it is that she is the first Asian person to host a major U.S. award show. To open the event, she gave a moving speech about what the moment meant to her.

"I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight because I wanted to be here to look out into this audience and witness this moment of change," she said. "And I'm not fooling myself, I'm not fooling myself. Next year could be different; it probably will be. But right now, this moment is real. Trust me, it is real. Because I see you. And I see you. All these faces of change. And now, so will everyone else."

3. When she trolled past films for whitewashing

Sandra Oh: ["Crazy Rich Asians"] is the first studio film with an Asian American lead since "Ghost in the Shell" and "Aloha."



Emma Stone [in the crowd]: I'M SORRY! pic.twitter.com/YI1S7sLvPH — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 7, 2019

Oh did not hold back during her opening remarks. While giving nods to some outstanding work and performances in Hollywood, the 47-year-old actress took the opportunity to playfully take aim at previously problematic movies.

"'Crazy Rich Asians' is the first studio film with an Asian-American lead since 'Ghost in the Shell' and 'Aloha,'" Oh said.

"Ghost in the Shell" and "Aloha" both sparked controversy for casting white actors in roles meant for Asians. The former starred Scarlett Johansson as Major Motoko Kusanagi, a Japanese character, and the latter featured Emma Stone as Allison Ng, a character meant to be a quarter Hawaiian and a quarter Chinese.

Considering Oh's natural outspokenness on representation and the Golden Globe's emphasis on inclusion this year, this roasting comes as no surprise.

4. When she surprised the audience with an 'Asian flush' joke

@IamSandraOh making Asian glow jokes and handing out Pepcid AC to the "Crazy Rich Asians" cast at the #GoldenGlobes is the representation I've always needed 🍻🥵😂 pic.twitter.com/3psFocjIq1 — 𝙷𝚎𝚗𝚛𝚒𝚔 𝙼𝚎𝚗𝚐 (@henrikmeng) January 7, 2019

Oh sent Pepcid AC to the "Crazy Rich Asians" table to help them combat Asian flush, also known as Asian glow, during the show. She then hilariously joked to co-host Samberg that this joke wasn't for him.

Asian flush syndrome happens when your face flushes red in reaction to consuming alcohol, and is common amongst Asians. Even though Asian glow affects millions of people, many still don't believe it's a real thing, which is why Oh's joke meant a lot to so many who have experienced it.

Sandra Oh mentioned the Asian flush and I've never felt so seen. 🙈😭 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/uydfh1QGg1 — Jasmin 🏳️‍🌈 (@jaypjoe) January 7, 2019

OH MY GOD, Sandra Oh reppin' Pepcid AC as the cure for the Asian flush is so real. My Japanese mom taught me this trick five years ago and it changed my life. — Samantha Edwards (@SamEdwardsTO) January 7, 2019

5. When she thanked her parents for her Golden Globes win

Sandra Oh is EVERYTHING. Her speech thanking her parents in Korean!!! #GoldenGlobes #GohdenGlohbes pic.twitter.com/tvwGIQzMmk — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) January 7, 2019

We're not crying, you're crying! OK, we're crying.

Oh was stunned when she won her Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV drama, but didn't forget to thank the two most important people in her life — her parents. In Korean, Oh said, "Mom, Dad, I love you!" before bowing to them in the audience.

The moment left many fans in tears:

@IamSandraOh WINS! And is the first person of Asian descent to host the #GoldenGlobes. When she accepted, she said "엄마, 아빠, 사랑해요!" (Mom, Dad, I love you!) and this Korean heart of mine is crying and so happy! #RepresentationMatters — Katie Kim (@KatieKimNBC) January 7, 2019

my mom just teared up hearing sandra oh speak korean on the golden globes i love representation — miranda (@mirandajhunt) January 7, 2019

Sandra Oh saying she loves her mom and dad im Korean GOT me idk pic.twitter.com/xupjqjcO7g — celine rivera 🥀 (@CelineRivera122) January 7, 2019

Oh, what a night!