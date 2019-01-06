Stephan James already has a Canadian Screen Award to his name, and for his first Golden Globes, the "Homecoming" star celebrated his nomination by bringing a little "home" with him to the red carpet.

The 25-year-old, who hails from Scarborough, Ont., brought his mom and older brother — "Destroyer" actor Shamier Anderson — along with him for the ceremony.

Valerie Macon/Getty Images Stephan James, right, arrives with his mom and brother, Shamier Anderson (left) at the Golden Globes on Jan. 6, 2019 in Los Angeles.

"I've been a bit of an outsider looking in," said James, to the CBC on the red carpet.

But he's an outsider no more. Not only has the star been nominated for his television work as army veteran Walter Cruz in the mysterious military conspiracy-theory drama series, "Homecoming," opposite fellow nominee Julia Roberts, but he is also the lead actor in Barry Jenkins' follow-up to "Moonlight," "If Beale Street Could Talk," which is up for three Golden Globes.

James sported a sharp black velvet double-breasted Ralph Lauren tuxedo, with a five-pronged maple leaf-esque Swarovski lapel pin.

James rubbed elbows with the A-list, including Rosamund Pike and Amy Adams, the latter of whom photobombed a red carpet Instastory video.

Instagram/OfficialShamierAnderson Now this is how you party at the Globes!

Speaking to etalk, James expressed how he, his mom and his brother are taking in the experience ... and that amazing video.

"You know what, it's kind of crazy," said James. "We're from Scarborough, and to be here at the Golden Globes carpet right now, it's just an incredible, incredible feeling to know that that kind of work and ambition has brought us here, and to celebrate it with these guys is a dream come true."

Sadly, James did not take home a Golden Globe for Actor in a TV Series – Drama — that honour went to Richard Madden for "Bodyguard" — but he certainly was having a ball inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel at the ceremony. The actor shared a video of him and his beaming, proud mom in their seats, as she said, "You're amazing."

Instagram/TDotSteph Just some mother-son bonding at the Golden Globes.

If his smile is any indication, this Canadian family was having the time of their lives at the Golden Globes. The wattage could only be matched by the million dollar Mona Lisa Smile he shared with his co-star and seatmate, Julia Roberts.

Instagram/TDotSteph Two happy co-stars!

James' profile is only going to grow even bigger, as he will next star in the police-driven action thriller "17 Bridges" with Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller and fellow Canadian Taylor Kitsch, due out in July.

