Drake Kisses, Caresses 17-Year-Old Fan Onstage In Newly Surfaced Video

A disturbing video of Drake kissing and fondling a 17-year-old female fan at a concert has surfaced on Twitter, sparking criticism and comparisons with R. Kelly.

A video posted last week by Twitter user The Spook God shows Drake inviting a fan from the audience onstage. The clip shows Drake dancing with the woman, then turning her to face away from him. As he stands behind her, he says into the mic: "I told you I like your hair, right? What is it, is it like Herbal Essences? It smells fresh."

Drake adjusts the woman's T-shirt and kisses her on the back of her neck and ear. He then embraces her from behind, brushing his arms and hands against her breasts. Finally, he asks: "How old are you?"

When the fan tells Drake she's 17, people in the crowd start laughing and yelling. Drake, now 32, jokingly shouts: "I can't go to jail yet, man!"

"Why do you look like that?!" he adds, looking at the woman. "Well look, I had fun. I don't know whether I should feel guilty or not, but I had fun. I like the way your breasts feel against my chest. I just want to thank you."

Drake kisses the woman's face several times, then directs her off stage.