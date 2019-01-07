Drake Kisses, Caresses 17-Year-Old Fan Onstage In Newly Surfaced Video

A disturbing video of Drake kissing and fondling a 17-year-old female fan at a concert has surfaced on Twitter, sparking criticism and comparisons with R. Kelly.
A video posted last week by Twitter user The Spook God shows Drake inviting a fan from the audience onstage. The clip shows Drake dancing with the woman, then turning her to face away from him. As he stands behind her, he says into the mic: "I told you I like your hair, right? What is it, is it like Herbal Essences? It smells fresh."
Drake adjusts the woman's T-shirt and kisses her on the back of her neck and ear. He then embraces her from behind, brushing his arms and hands against her breasts. Finally, he asks: "How old are you?"
When the fan tells Drake she's 17, people in the crowd start laughing and yelling. Drake, now 32, jokingly shouts: "I can't go to jail yet, man!"
"Why do you look like that?!" he adds, looking at the woman. "Well look, I had fun. I don't know whether I should feel guilty or not, but I had fun. I like the way your breasts feel against my chest. I just want to thank you."
Drake kisses the woman's face several times, then directs her off stage.
Drake's rep declined to comment on the video.
It's unclear when and where the video was taken, but a YouTube video published in 2010 shows the same clip. According to that video, it was taken at a Drake concert in Denver in May 2010. The age of consent in Colorado is 17.
As of Monday morning, the video had received over 24,000 retweets and 57,000 likes.
Drake fans and others on Twitter quickly criticized the rapper's behavior in the video. Many pointed out similarities between Drake's conduct and allegations of sexual abuse examined in the recent docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly."
"This isn't just about Drake. People are not asking questions that should be asked," writer Eve L. Ewing wrote on Twitter. "And it's real easy to watch
#SurvivingRKelly and say 'Why didn't anyone xyz...' but there's a lot of folks hooting & hollering in this video."
Others pointed out that this is not the first time Drake has come under fire for his conduct with young women. Last year, it was rumoured that the rapper dated 18-year-old model Bella Harris. Drake also has been criticized for texting "Stranger Things" actress Millie Bobby Brown when she was 14 about her love life.
