"Dinner" doesn't have to be a bad word.

We know that getting a nutritious and delicious meal on the table each evening can be a huge challenge for today's busy parents. Between school pick-ups, work schedules, traffic, kids' activities, the danger of serving dinner too late and your now overtired and over-hungry kid crying into his untouched plate of POISON (ie. the delightful casserole you just took out of the oven), and the sweet promise of eventual bedtime, there's not much of a window for cooking on a weeknight.

But, oh, we keep trying, because we know that sitting down for a meal as a family benefits our kids on so many levels. Also, we adults enjoy eating, too.

Between Instant Pots, sheet pan recipes, and batch cooking, parents have gone to great lengths to develop hacks to make weeknight dinners smoother for everyone. Now, one of 2019's top food trends is here to save us all.

WATCH: Tin foil dinners are one of 2019's top food trends. Story continues below video.

Foil pack dinners, also known as tin foil dinners and sometimes "hobo dinners," will be one of the top food trends this year, according to Pinterest's annual top 100 list. Searches for foil pack dinners are up 209 per cent, the lifestyle-oriented platform wrote in its list.

"Foil pack dinner recipes are perfect for busy cooks: Low-prep, low-mess, super flavourful," Pinterest wrote.

The premise couldn't be easier: dump some ingredients in tinfoil, bake (or grill), and serve. You could even prep the packets ahead of time so all you have to do in the evening is toss them in the oven. Bam, that's dinner!

Here are 10 foil pack dinners to make your weeknight cooking easier to digest:

1. Foil pack Italian chicken and veggies

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Chelsea's Messy Apron

2. Lemon parmesan salmon and asparagus foil packs

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Cafe Delites

3. Brown butter garlic cauliflower foil packets

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Eatwell101

4. Salsa verde chicken and rice foil packs

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Delish

5. Foil packet sweet potato tacos

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Mel's Kitchen Cafe

6. Hobo dinner foil packets (hamburger and potato)

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Spend with Pennies

7. Foil pack Philly cheesesteak

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Chelsea's Messy Apron

8. Chicken enchilada foil packet meal

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Eating on a Dime

9. Teriyaki chicken foil packets

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Life Made Sweeter

10. Cauliflower and chickpea curry grill packets

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Veggies Save the Day