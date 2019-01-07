Jim Carrey is not "Kidding" around when it comes to his love life.

The lead actor and executive producer of the TV dramedy, "Kidding," brought his on-screen love interest turned real-life girlfriend Ginger Gonzaga to the 76th annual Golden Globes on Sunday.

EFE The look of love is in their eyes!

Carrey, 56, and Gonzaga, 34, confirmed their relationship status a day before the Globes, as they stepped out together in style at a nominees reception in Hollywood. Gonzaga also starred in the short-lived Showtime series "I'm Dying Up Here," which Carrey co-created. The two also did press together at the Globes, chatting with CTV's etalk on the red carpet.

The couple kept their style very much in sync, too. Holding hands and cuddling up together, Carrey looked crisp and polished in a midnight blue and black tuxedo, as Gonzaga kept her hair slicked back to accentuate her shoulders in her asymmetrical ebony one-sleeved gown.

Carrey has won two Golden Globes for his work in the films "The Truman Show" and "Man on the Moon." Although he was nominated this year for "Kidding," he didn't add any fresh hardware to his trophy collection this time around — he lost to Michael Douglas for "The Kominsky Method."

But the Newmarket, Ont.-born comedian still made a splash at the Globes. During Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh's opening monologue, Carrey was singled out for sitting with the movie stars, given that he's now spending most of his time on the small screen. When Carrey objected, saying he'll appear in the "Sonic The Hedgehog" movie later this year, he was banished to the TV section of the Beverly Hills Hilton.

Golden Globes clip of Andy Samberg jokingly telling Jim Carrey he's sure "Sonic The Hedgehog" will be nominated next year. pic.twitter.com/kcoILZOmLn — VideoGameArt&Tidbits (@VGArtAndTidbits) January 7, 2019

"I wouldn't want to leave any of my DNA in the film section," Carrey said mock-bitterly, as he picked up his plate and changed seats. "I'm sorry I can't hear you," he said, as he moved further and further away from the podium, and the co-hosts. "I hear your lips moving, but there's a delay."

Then came the glass goggles.

Better luck at next year's Globes, right Jim? But hey, at least he's leaving lucky in love.

Also on HuffPost: