The trappings of success continue to arrive for K-pop sensation BTS, the latest a contract with the toy company Mattel which secured rights to produce dolls of the boy band.

The "fashion dolls" will be available in summer 2019, Mattel noted in a press release. It will be the "first-ever BTS-inspired toy line created around the likenesses of the band's seven members," the company, which most-famously produces Barbie dolls, said in the release. Their looks will be based on BTS' iconic "IDOL" music video, Mattel noted.

"BTS is a pop-culture music phenomenon that transcends age, culture and language, and through this partnership, Mattel will offer a new way for millions across the world to engage with the band," said Sejal Shah Miller, SVP & Global Brand GM for Mattel.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Members of South Korean music band BTS pose for photos on the red carpet of the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) in Hong Kong.

The South Korean boy band, made up of members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and JungKook, last year became the first Korean pop group to reach No. 1 on the Billboard top 200. BTS is an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene.'' The band debuted in June 2013.

Fans of the band expressed their excitement over the Mattel announcement on social media, many joking about saying buh-bye to their money.

me: "i need to start saving"



bts: "we made dolls"



me: pic.twitter.com/yFshl6LdA1 — selma/ 셀마 (@bluesidekook) January 7, 2019

barbie on her way to breakup with ken when she sees the bts dolls pic.twitter.com/NikyhETdQZ — alex 🖤 (@sunnydayseulgi) January 7, 2019

i cant WAIT to play with my bts dolls in my bts bed next to my bts laptop eating the bts ramen i made after parking my bts car in my bts house — thank YOU bts (@yoonmlned) January 7, 2019

if bts thinks my grown ass is going to buy a bts doll set by the makers of Barbie then they're absolutely right — ☕️ (@95lattae) January 7, 2019

Mattel is not beyond riding those K-pop coattails. Shares of Mattel Inc. spiked almost 9 per cent Monday, a day after the toymaker announced a global licensing agreement that also includes collectible figures and games.

In December, South Korean children's entertainment company Pinkfong teamed up with toy company WowWee to release "Baby Shark" dolls that sold out basically immediately.

With files from Natalie Stechyson