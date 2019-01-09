OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday that three byelections will be held Feb. 25, finally giving NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh the opportunity to win a federal seat.

Next month, voters in the ridings of Burnaby South, Outremont, and Quebec York–Simcoe will head to the polls to elect their new representative in the House of Commons.

However, Trudeau, did not announce a race in Nanaimo—Ladysmith. That's the B.C seat recently vacated by NDP MP Sheila Malcolmson, who is trying to change careers with a jump into provincial politics.

This is a breaking story. More to come.