A lot of bad things happen on the internet. But every once in a while, something good happens too, like when Pantene picks a Japanese baby with beautiful hair to be its newest spokesperson.

Pantene Japan launched its "Hair We Go" campaign on Monday, with two models who are refreshingly different from the typical hair product prototype: 50-year-old TV announcer Sato Kondo, who's known for her grey hair, and one-year-old Baby Chanco, who's known for being the internet's most well-coiffed baby.

"We feel [Chanco's] beautiful hair has strong power that makes people positively move forward," Yoshiaki Okura, P&G Japan Hair Care Associate Brand Director, told People. "And we also support her mother's positiveness to post wonderful moments with Chanco."

Little baby Chanco when viral over the summer, due to the Instagram account her mother Mami Kano started when she was five months old. The account, "Hair Diary," seems to have initially started as a way for Kano to document her daughter's unusually thick hair — but she quickly became internet-famous, and the account now has more than 300,000 followers.

"I'm so surprised with the reaction, but also very proud of the praise from many countries," Kano told People of her daughter's success.

According to a photo posted to Instagram on Chanco's half-birthday, she already had a full head of hair when she was born in December 2017. Most babies who are born with a full head of locks lose them after a few weeks, Allure reports — but that hasn't happened to Chanco.

Hormone levels in pregnant women seem to be one of the major factors on their babies' hair — women with elevated levels of estrogen generally give birth to babies with more hair, Modern Mom reports. But hair this long and thick is definitely unusual, to say the least.

Now that she has a sponsorship deal just after her first birthday, the world is Baby Chanco's oyster. The Cut predicts that we're all going to start copying her hairstyles, and that 2019 will be the year of "The Chanco" in the same was that 1994 was the year of "The Rachel."

For her part, Chanco's mom says she's looking forward to experimenting with Chanco's hairstyles as she grows up. "In the future I want to try some new arrangements, like braids," she told People.

