Meghan Markle Sports Killer $300 Dress On 1st Public Outing Of 2019

The Duchess of Sussex is officially back to work following the holidays, and has some new duties.

The mom-to-be is now the official royal patron of four organizations: The National Theatre, The Association of Commonwealth Universities, animal charity The Mayhew, and women's charity Smart Works.

WATCH: Meghan Markle visits one of her charities, Smart Works. Story continues below.

Kensington Palace made the announcement on Thursday, explaining that these charities were chosen to "reflect the causes and issues with which [Meghan] has long been associated including the arts, access to education, support for women and animal welfare."

Not long after the announcement, Duchess Meghan made her first public appearance of 2019 and visited one of her appointed charities, Smart Works. The organization helps unemployed and vulnerable women develop skills to return to work.

Getty The Duchess of Sussex visits Smart Works in London on Jan. 10.

Staying true to her style, the duchess wore a classic camel coat by Oscar de la Renta and a simple, but sophisticated black T-shirt dress by Hatch.

The duchess's chic maternity frock is fairly affordable compared to her past looks, retailing at $287.96, so we wouldn't be surprised if it sells out fast.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Meghan chats with Patsy Wardally, who is getting support from the charity.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The duchess picks out a bracelet during her visit to Smart Works.

To polish off her look, Meghan accessorized with Kimai earrings and quirky cow-print pumps. The unique shoes were identified as an old pair of Gianvito Rossi pumps, which the former actress previously posted about on Instagram, according to fan blog Meghan's Mirror.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Meghan's cow-print shoes were certainly eye-catching.

Considering the duchess's flair for fashion, it makes sense that she put her skills to good use during her visit to Smart Works. After meeting staff members and some of the women who had benefited from the charity, Meghan got to play stylist and pick out job interview outfits for some of the women.

Royal reporters Rebecca English and Richard Palmer managed to catch the duchess in action and shared clips on Twitter.

Meghan's earrings are popular pic.twitter.com/kTTH7fU9ku — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) January 10, 2019

English identified the woman in the videos with Meghan as Patsy Wardally, who has been out of the workforce for 16 years.

"It was so exhilarating to meet the duchess. She picked out a Hobbs cape, a pair of earrings, a bracelet and a handbag for me," Wardally said, according to English. "She chose things that were fantastic and now I feel much more confident and more beautiful."

The duchess' first outing of 2019 could not have been any sweeter.