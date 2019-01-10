Spaghetti is usually a guaranteed weeknight dinner win.

It's quick, it's easy, it's frugal, it's comforting, and most kids love slurping down a plate full of noodles. But have you considered taking spaghetti night to the next level by making it ... in the slow cooker?

Oh, yes. In the video above, Delish shows how making spaghetti and meatballs in the slow cooker is the most genius move. Imagine the most tender meatballs possible, slowly soaking up all that amazing tomato sauce as they simmer away.

Their recipe uses a homemade tomato sauce and meatballs from scratch, which sounds lovely ... on a Sunday, maybe. On a weeknight, we're willing to bet a pack of frozen meatballs and jar of Ragu will work just as well. Or, make the meatballs ahead of time and throw them in the slow cooker in the morning!

The important thing is this is another recipe you can make in the slow cooker, a.k.a. that which frees up your time to get other sh*t done. Just dump the ingredients, add the noodles and chicken broth in the last hour, and bam! That's dinner.

Get the full recipe from Delish here.

