OTTAWA — A law that stripped Canadians of their voting rights if they live outside the country for more than five years was unconstitutional, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled Friday.

More than one million Canadians living abroad were affected by the rule, which had been in place for 25 years and was recently repealed in December.

The majority 5-2 decision stems from a Charter case involving two Canadians who claimed their rights were violated after discovering they could not vote in the 2011 election on the basis of residency — both men had lived outside of Canada for more than five years.

Under the Canada Elections Act at the time, voting rights were extinguished for Canadians who lived outside of the country for more than five consecutive years. Members of the Canadian Forces and diplomats were exempt from the rule. The five-year stipulation was repealed in December after Bill C-76, the government's election modernization bill, received royal assent.

