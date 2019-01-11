OTTAWA — Seventeen people were injured — some critically — when a double-decker city bus struck a transit shelter in Ottawa on Friday afternoon, paramedics said.

Photos posted on Twitter showed extensive damage to the front of the bus, with the roof of a shelter well into the vehicle's second deck.

Serious single vehicle collision at Westboro Station https://t.co/ydRIaS9klU#ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) January 11, 2019

The Ottawa Paramedic Service said there was no immediate word of fatalities.

An obviously distressed woman was seen being wheeled away from the bus on a stretcher by paramedics.

The Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre said it had received two patients "in critical condition" from the collision.

The Canadian Press Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson described the incident at Westboro station as "horrific" on Twitter.

The crash took place at 3:50 p.m., during Friday rush hour, at Westboro station in an urban neighbourhood west of downtown.

Afternoon traffic snarled around the station as dozens of emergency personnel descended on the scene. Police were urging people to avoid the area.

Buses were being detoured as a result of the accident, OC Transpo said.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson tweeted he was shocked to hear of the "horrific incident."

Emergency responders are on scene at Westboro incident. Scott Street is closed as well as the Transitway between Westboro and Tunney's Pasture. Churchill Seniors Centre at 345 Richmond Road is open to residents seeking information about family members involved in the collision. — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) January 11, 2019

"My first thoughts are with those who have been injured and their families. I have asked staff to ensure all necessary resources are made available to assist them through this difficult time," he said. "Westboro station is still an active emergency site, and I would ask residents to stay out of the way in order to assist first responders with their work."

In 2013, an Ottawa bus collided with a Via Rail train in suburban Barrhaven, killing six people.

Related on HuffPost: