Parents are the most incredible warriors out there. Unless you're one of them, you have no idea how hard they're grinding through, day after day.

So, when January comes along and people start making resolutions like "start eating better," parents can sometimes scoff, thinking they'd be happy if they could even sit down for five minutes to eat a crappy meal!

Raising even the most easy-going children is still a huge outpouring of energy. We are up in the night when they're sick, we are down on all fours playing horsey or testing our patience as they struggle with their homework. We always seem to put the children first and our needs second.

So here is my invitation to you: What if this January, you did just one small thing for yourself? Doesn't just reading that feel delicious and decadent? Yes, YOU! Something for you! And what if that something had long-lasting effects on how much easier family life was throughout the year? Are you interested?

It's called ... drum roll ... wait for it ... getting more sleep.

The best part? It doesn't cost you money, you already have the equipment, and it means you get to do less — not more.

Getting more sleep is not only something that benefits you, but your whole family. Sleep has been undervalued in our society. Somehow we are seen as being lazy or wasting time if we sleep. However, sleep is critical for so many reasons.

Sleep has so many health benefits

Think of sleep like the rinse cycle in your dishwasher. You don't want to miss that step! Critical body functions happen during our sleeping hours, such as immune functions, muscle repair, memory storage and more.

And then there's our mood. When we're tired we just don't have the same frustration tolerance and clear judgement that we have when we are properly rested. Sleep deprivation is also linked to depression. And being sleep deprived has been equated to being intoxicated and has been a factor in motor vehicle accidents.

MoMo Productions/Getty Images Getting more sleep can benefit the whole family.

So, if your children are to have a happy parent, who is not dangerous on the road, who is living longer because they are healthier, who is more engaged because they are more present and yelling less ... you are helping yourself AND the family by getting more ZZZs.

Turn out the lights in the kitchen, stop folding the laundry, and turn off the TV. Grab a book and head to bed. It's just one small delicious thing for you that will keep giving back to your family!