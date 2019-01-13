ALBERTA
Alberta Boy Killed After Pickup Truck Collided With Snowplow

The incident happened between Edmonton and Jasper National Park.

  Canadian Press
EDSON, Alta. — A six-year-old boy is dead after police say the pickup truck he was in collided with a snowplow between Edmonton and Jasper National Park.

RCMP say the truck was headed east on Highway 16 near Edson on Friday afternoon when it hit the plow, which was stopped on a highway shoulder.

The child, who was from the Edson area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy's father, who was driving the truck, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the plow wasn't hurt.

Police say they're still investigating.

