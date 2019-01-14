MONTREAL _ First responders confirmed 43 people have been taken to hospital following a suspected carbon monoxide leak at a Montreal school.

An ambulance service spokesman said 35 children and eight adults at Ecole des Decouvreurs in the city's LaSalle neighbourhood complained of symptoms including nausea, dizziness and vomiting Monday.

A physician at Montreal Children's Hospital said patients from the school were in stable condition and under observation.

According to authorities, at least 15 children have been struck by unexplained nausea and vomiting at an elementary school in Montreal's LaSalle borough. https://t.co/9YEEWpq6R3 — Twitter Moments Canada (@CanadaMoments) January 14, 2019

The illness could be related to carbon monoxide poisoning, but the cause has not been confirmed, says Stephane Smith of Urgences-Sante.

Paramedics are on site to assess the children and the adult. According to the ambulance service, 15 children and one adult were taken to hospital.

It was unclear whether the children affected were all in the same classroom.

The school was completely evacuated, and the other students are safe in a neighbouring school, the school board says.