Meghan Markle Dishes On Baby's Due Date And Talks Gender: Report

It might only be January, but fans of the Royal Family are already eagerly awaiting spring. The Duchess of Sussex is expected to give birth to her and Prince Harry's first child in late April or early May, according to Hello! Magazine's royal reporter Emily Nash.

The Royal Family is known for keeping things vague when it comes to royal births, but on Monday, Meghan spoke about her due date and her baby's gender to the public.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet members of the public during a visit to Birkenhead, England.

During her first joint engagement with husband Prince Harry in the town of Birkenhead, England, the duchess spoke to well-wisher Carla Gandy and her four-year-old daughter.

"We asked her how her pregnancy was going and she said she was six months and she tapped her tummy," Gandy recalled to People magazine.

According to royal reporters, Meghan confirmed to another fan that the baby is due in April, and that neither she nor Harry know if they're having a boy or girl, since they want it to be a surprise.

For those who want to know about these things: Meghan told one lady in the crowd that she is 6 months pregnant and another woman that her due date is around April 👶 pic.twitter.com/G6iXu5BaPC — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) January 14, 2019

Meghan also told wellwishers today she and #PrinceHarry don't know the sex of the baby. They want it to be a 'surprise' #MeghanMarkle #DuchessMeghan #DuchessofSussex

pic.twitter.com/xdMjT2EYOp — Carolyn Durand (@CarolynDurand) January 14, 2019

This due date confirmation puts rumours to rest that Duchess Meghan could give birth sooner than expected. This speculation was originally sparked on Christmas Day, after Meghan told photographer Karen Anvil that "there wasn't long left to go" and "we're nearly there!"

Traditionally, members of the Royal Family do not reveal their due dates or gender of the baby. However, that hasn't stopped Prince Harry from sharing his personal preference of having a boy or a girl.

In a viral video from October, a fan yelled "I hope it's a girl" to the dad-to-be, and he responded sweetly saying, "So do I!"

April is significant for the royals who celebrate a number of birthdays and anniversaries that month. The most significant, of course, is the Queen's birthday on April 21, which means Baby Sussex could potentially be born on the same day as his or her great grandmother.

How exciting would that be?!